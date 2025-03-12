GTA 5 ranked among top 10 most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games in February

Even though it is more than 11 years old now, GTA 5 is still popular and played by millions around the globe. Despite being available on multiple platforms, Rockstar's sandbox title has a record of dominating download charts on PlayStation, and last month was no different. According to a recent blog post by PlayStation, GTA 5 remained in the top 10 most downloaded games in February 2025 on both the PS4 and PS5.

Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 5 achieved this feat even though February witnessed quite a few popular game releases, including Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Tomb Raider IV- VI Remastered. Read on to learn more.

GTA 5 beats games like Minecraft and Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on PS5 last month: Top 10 rankings revealed

As can be seen in the X post, PlayStation shared its February 2025 PS Store report on March 10, 2025. The fact that GTA 5 managed to beat other popular games like Minecraft shows how popular the title still is in 2025.

Here are the top 10 most-downloaded games on PS5 last month:

PS5 games (US/Canada):

Monster Hunter Wilds

NBA 2K25

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Grand Theft Auto V

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25

Minecraft

PGA TOUR 2K25

Phasmophobia

EA SPORTS FC 25

PS5 games (EU):

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Monster Hunter Wilds

EA SPORTS FC 25

Grand Theft Auto V

Minecraft

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

NBA 2K25

It Takes Two

F1 24

Hogwarts Legacy

Even before the release of the GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, the title held a strong position in the top 10 most downloaded PS4 games in February:

PS4 games (US/Canada):

Red Dead Redemption 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Battlefield V

Batman: Arkham Knight

Gang Beasts

Grand Theft Auto V

Need for Speed Heat

Mortal Kombat X

Minecraft

NBA 2K25

PS4 games (EU):

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Battlefield V

Red Dead Redemption 2

EA SPORTS FC 25

Battlefield 1

Grand Theft Auto V

The Forest

Batman: Arkham Knight

Gang Beasts

Minecraft

Now, with the new GTA 6 leak circulating on the internet, fans can expect Rockstar Games to share more information about GTA 5’s long-awaited successor soon.

