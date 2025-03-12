GTA 5 ranked among top 10 most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games in February

Even though it is more than 11 years old now, GTA 5 is still popular and played by millions around the globe. Despite being available on multiple platforms, Rockstar's sandbox title has a record of dominating download charts on PlayStation, and last month was no different. According to a recent blog post by PlayStation, GTA 5 remained in the top 10 most downloaded games in February 2025 on both the PS4 and PS5.
Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 5 achieved this feat even though February witnessed quite a few popular game releases, including Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Tomb Raider IV- VI Remastered. Read on to learn more.
GTA 5 beats games like Minecraft and Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on PS5 last month: Top 10 rankings revealed
As can be seen in the X post, PlayStation shared its February 2025 PS Store report on March 10, 2025. The fact that GTA 5 managed to beat other popular games like Minecraft shows how popular the title still is in 2025.
Here are the top 10 most-downloaded games on PS5 last month:
PS5 games (US/Canada):
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- NBA 2K25
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Minecraft
- PGA TOUR 2K25
- Phasmophobia
- EA SPORTS FC 25
PS5 games (EU):
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- NBA 2K25
- It Takes Two
- F1 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
Even before the release of the GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, the title held a strong position in the top 10 most downloaded PS4 games in February:
PS4 games (US/Canada):
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Battlefield V
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Need for Speed Heat
- Mortal Kombat X
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K25
PS4 games (EU):
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Battlefield V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Battlefield 1
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Forest
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Minecraft
Now, with the new GTA 6 leak circulating on the internet, fans can expect Rockstar Games to share more information about GTA 5’s long-awaited successor soon.
