GTA 5 ranked among top 10 most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games in February

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 12, 2025 13:40 GMT
A brief report on GTA 5 ranked among top 10 PS5 and PS4 downloaded games last month (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 5 is still quite popular on the PS5 and PS4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though it is more than 11 years old now, GTA 5 is still popular and played by millions around the globe. Despite being available on multiple platforms, Rockstar's sandbox title has a record of dominating download charts on PlayStation, and last month was no different. According to a recent blog post by PlayStation, GTA 5 remained in the top 10 most downloaded games in February 2025 on both the PS4 and PS5.

Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto 5 achieved this feat even though February witnessed quite a few popular game releases, including Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Tomb Raider IV- VI Remastered. Read on to learn more.

GTA 5 beats games like Minecraft and Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on PS5 last month: Top 10 rankings revealed

As can be seen in the X post, PlayStation shared its February 2025 PS Store report on March 10, 2025. The fact that GTA 5 managed to beat other popular games like Minecraft shows how popular the title still is in 2025.

Here are the top 10 most-downloaded games on PS5 last month:

PS5 games (US/Canada):

  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • NBA 2K25
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  • Minecraft
  • PGA TOUR 2K25
  • Phasmophobia
  • EA SPORTS FC 25
PS5 games (EU):

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • EA SPORTS FC 25
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Minecraft
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • NBA 2K25
  • It Takes Two
  • F1 24
  • Hogwarts Legacy

Even before the release of the GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, the title held a strong position in the top 10 most downloaded PS4 games in February:

PS4 games (US/Canada):

  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Battlefield V
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Gang Beasts
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Need for Speed Heat
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Minecraft
  • NBA 2K25
PS4 games (EU):

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Battlefield V
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • EA SPORTS FC 25
  • Battlefield 1
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • The Forest
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Gang Beasts
  • Minecraft

Now, with the new GTA 6 leak circulating on the internet, fans can expect Rockstar Games to share more information about GTA 5’s long-awaited successor soon.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
