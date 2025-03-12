Could the official GTA 6 soundtrack leak be legit? Possibilities explored

The screenshot of an allegedly deleted X post from Rockstar Games about the GTA 6 soundtrack is being circulated on social media. Naturally, fans have been wondering whether it could be legitimate or not. Rumors and false leaks related to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment have been a pretty common occurrence on social media for a while now.

Rockstar has not commented on the situation as of this writing, so we can only speculate. Nevertheless, the possibilities of this GTA 6 soundtrack leak being legit seem to be quite low at the moment.

Note: Some parts of this article are purely speculative and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Possibilities of the alleged GTA 6 soundtrack leak being legit seem to be quite low

As per the screenshot that is in circulation among speculative fans, the allegedly deleted Rockstar Games X post was regarding a preview of the GTA 6 soundtrack. It featured an image with a list of songs from notable artists.

However, there are a couple of reasons why this screenshot could likely be fake. To begin with, as also highlighted in community notes attached under several posts sharing it, the timing of the post going up seems to be off.

Rockstar usually posts at 7 AM, 8 AM, or 9 AM PST. The studio posted about Red Dead Online at 7 AM PST on March 11, 2025, and that was it for the day as it appears on its X timeline at the moment.

Additionally, seemingly no prominent Grand Theft Auto community member has posted about a GTA 6 soundtrack-related X post going up and then being deleted.

The "GTA VI" branding in the allegedly deleted X post is also quite different. Based on the promotional material that has been officially shared so far, such as the first GTA 6 trailer and artwork, the Grand Theft Auto 6 branding seems to be following the series' signature font.

GTA 6 branding in the title's official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Furthermore, most fans believe that this allegedly deleted GTA 6 soundtrack X post could be fake.

Taking all of these things into account, the possibilities of this supposed GTA 6 soundtrack leak being legit seem to be quite low.

