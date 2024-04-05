One of the best aspects of a Grand Theft Auto title is its music and fans expect the GTA 6 soundtrack to be no different. While Rockstar Games haven't confirmed what songs will pop up in the upcoming title's radio, missions, or anywhere else, there are some interesting rumors and speculations on the topic.

These include a popular American singer claiming to have worked on the game, a potential song for the second trailer, and a list of music reportedly licensed by Rockstar.

In this article, we take a closer look at these rumors and speculations regarding the GTA 6 soundtrack.

Disclaimer: Readers should note that none of the data has been officially confirmed. Therefore, take everything with a grain of salt.

Notable GTA 6 soundtrack rumors and speculations so far

A clip of well-known American singer, T-Pain, went viral in January 2024 in which he claims to have been working on GTA 6. The artist stated that he used to be active on NoPixel (one of the most popular GTA 5 RP servers) but was asked to stop by Rockstar Games when he got involved with their next title.

The studio hasn't confirmed T-Pain's involvement in the upcoming game but fans speculate that he might be contributing to the GTA 6 soundtrack.

Singer Anita Ward's name was also linked with GTA 6 when the title's official logo was used as a banner for one of her songs, Ring My Bell, on Spotify earlier this year. This led to speculations about the particular soundtrack possibly being used in GTA 6 trailer 2.

However, she reportedly clarified that there were no such agreements at the moment and the song will not be featured in the latest Grand Theft Auto entry's second trailer or its radio stations.

Another rumor, possibly regarding GTA 6 soundtrack, stems from known Brazilian leaker, Matheus Victor (X/@Matheusbr9895_). He claimed that Rockstar Games might have acquired licenses to the songs mentioned in the following X post:

Here is the translation of the above text in English:

"Rockstar games probably acquired a license to use these songs below in their projects. In short - by sources, this list coming..."

While the leaker didn't mention Grand Theft Auto 6 here, fans speculate that these songs could be a part of its soundtrack as it's Rockstar's next release.

First official Grand Theft Auto 6 artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

While these GTA 6 soundtrack rumors and speculations are certainly intriguing, nothing about them has been confirmed as of writing. The only song that is officially linked to the highly anticipated title currently is Tom Petty's Love is a Long Road, which was used for the first GTA 6 trailer.

It could likely be featured on the in-game radio as well since that was the case with previous Grand Theft Auto titles, but that remains to be seen.

