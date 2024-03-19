GTA 6 trailer 2 release date of April 2024 rumor leaves fans divided

There is no doubt that the GTA 6 trailer 2 is one of the most awaited releases from Rockstar Games. However, the Grand Theft Auto community seems to be divided over its rumored release date. According to some reports, the developer will release the next trailer in April 2024. However, many fans are not buying it as the claimants have failed to provide a reliable source.

Here’s how the community reacted to the trailer 2 release rumor.

Fans share varied opinions on the GTA 6 trailer 2 release rumor

While it is uncertain where and when the GTA 6 trailer 2 rumor started, it has quickly become the talk of the town. Some fan accounts on X boldly claimed that Rockstar Games is all set to release the game's next trailer in April 2024. These accounts also mentioned an unknown insider and shared various details from the upcoming video.

Others claimed that the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will arrive in May 2024. Both these GTA 6 trailer 2 release rumors do not have any solid source.

Many reliable Rockstar Games insiders and data miners have also completely discarded the rumors. Liam (X/@billsyliamgta), who is a well-known figure in the Grand Theft Auto community, stated that their sources denied the rumor regarding the next GTA 6 trailer.

Another user Synth Potato (X/@SynthPotato) urged fans to keep their expectations low as Rockstar Games’ marketing strategy is very unpredictable.

It’s been only three months since the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was released. Both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, the studio’s parent company, had only just disclosed that the final game will be released in 2025. Therefore, expecting new announcements this early is unwise.

Despite that, some users on the internet continue to make claims about the GTA 6 trailer 2. Readers are advised not to take random claims seriously and follow only Rockstar Games’ Newswires for official information about the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date and the game's upcoming trailers.

