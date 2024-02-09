GTA 6 release will be planned once it's optimized: Report

Rockstar Games still hasn’t planned a release date for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, held its Investor Meeting on February 9, 2024, where officials revealed that the release date would be decided once the game is optimized for all gaming platforms. The official report of the company also did not share any solid release date, only the intended year of release.

Ben (X/@videotechuk_), a popular Rockstar Games insider, stated that the game could be released in late 2025. However, the final decision lies in the hands of the studio and Take-Two Interactive.

GTA 6 release date is scheduled for ‘Calender Year 2025’

On February 9, 2024, Ben, who has been actively covering Take-Two Interactive’s Investor Meeting, shared a post on X stating that the parent company is currently not ready to announce a GTA 6 release date. As per their report, the officials stated the following:

“We’re seeking perfection. When we feel that we’ve optimized this, we’ll plan for release. We’re in this together”.

This signifies that even after releasing the first trailer in December 2023, Rockstar Games is still working on Grand Theft Auto 6. At the initial stage, the game is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Take-Two Interactive’s statement reveals that the project is still being developed and optimized for those consoles.

However, the officials did not say anything about the game releasing on PC. Therefore, gamers have to wait longer for a GTA 6 PC release.

In a previous Investor Meeting, the parent company conveyed its goal of making over $8 billion in net bookings during the fiscal year 2025. Sharing an update on that, the officials stated the following:

“We have profit-sharing plans at the company, our goal is to align everyone’s interest with the shareholders”.

The official report, available on Take-Two Interactive’s website, shared a list of release dates for its upcoming projects, where Grand Theft Auto VI is labeled as having a release date of "Calender 2025".

Take-Two Interactive’s upcoming project release line-up (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

While fans are eagerly waiting for more news about the upcoming game, Take-Two Interactive revealed the lifetime sales report of GTA 5, which has sold over 195 million copies to date.

