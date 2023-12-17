GTA 6 release date reportedly set for September 2025: Everything you must know

The GTA 6 release date remains a mystery for the gaming community as Rockstar Games revealed only the year. However, a recent Reddit thread has disclosed that the game will be released in September 2025. The post had various suspicious factors, and it was also deleted later. Despite that, the Grand Theft Auto community continues to discuss the details shared by the anonymous user.

On the other hand, some fans discard the claims that it was made up of lies. This article discusses what the Redditor disclosed about GTA 6's release date and other interesting details.

Rockstar Games employee claims GTA 6 will be released on September 2025

On December 14, 2023, the anonymous user posted the threat titled “I Worked as a Cleaner At Rockstar Games London - here’s what I know.” on the r/GTA6_NEW subreddit. They claimed to have seen an unreleased artwork of the game and also overheard a few Rockstar developers talking about the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo.

The artwork had Jason (the rumored new protagonist) pointing a Sawn-Off Shotgun gun at a store clerk. Lucia was also seen standing behind him with a liquor bottle-filled duffle bag. The user further added that the artwork had a Grand Theft Auto logo with September 2025 written beneath it. The logo was missing the VI from the original GTA 6 logo revealed in the trailer.

The original post before it was deleted (Image via Reddit)

Explaining the logo change, the user claimed that they overheard some developers saying the following:

“What have they done with that logo? Bit late to start changing things now ain’t it?”

The deleted thread also disclosed that the GTA 6 map would consist of two to three cities and towns. Bryan Zampella, who accidentally went viral for resembling Jason from the leaks, will not be a part of the game either.

While the claims look intriguing, a significant majority of the fans seem to be unconvinced with it. Popular YouTuber NikTek (X/@NikTekOfficial) said that there were previous false leak cases where people claimed to have worked for Rockstar Games.

NikTek reacting to leaked claim of GTA 6 release date (Inage vua X/NikTekOfficial)

Many others were also not persuaded by the user’s identity.

While the Redditor claimed that the upcoming game will be released in September 2025, it seems to be clashing with what Rockstar Games’ parent company had planned for the company’s income strategy for the fiscal year 2025.

Take-Two Interactive claimed that it aims to make over $8 billion between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. Many fans believed that only the next GTA title has the potential to earn such huge profits. However, if the Rockstar employee’s leaks are true, the release date will fall in the fiscal year 2026.

Therefore, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as there is no official evidence of the user’s claims.

