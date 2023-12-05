Where is Leonida? GTA 6 trailer has fans speculating over real-life inspired city

The highly-anticipated GTA 6 trailer has given a glimpse of the new map, and fans are going gaga over it. Immediately after the trailer release, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, released an official Newswire revealing that the upcoming game takes place in the state of Leonida. Previously, the community anticipated that the game would take place in Vice City. However, the new name has got some fans confused.

This article briefly explains where the state of Leonida is located and a few characteristics of the new Grand Theft Auto 6 map.

GTA 6 takes place in the fictional state of Leonida

Leonida is a fictional state that draws inspiration from real-life Florida in the United States. Rockstar Games usually designs its video game maps on an island, and Leonida is also anticipated to follow suit. Just as Grand Theft Auto 5 reintroduced Los Santos as part of the state of San Andreas, it's reasonable to expect Vice City to be the major city of Leonida.

One shot of the GTA 6 official trailer also showed the name of the state in the following manner:

“Only in Leonida is a cr*tch grab an apology for bad driving”

Interestingly, the GTA 6 leaks also included the name Leonida. Immediately after the incident, data miners found a huge lake named Leonida in the game files. According to the reports, the lake is in the middle of the map.

Brief details of the state of Leonida in GTA 6

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer used various cinematic views to reveal a few map portions. It showed a huge downtown area, a prison, vast beaches, suburbs, gang neighborhoods, swamps, and many more. Two banners on the highway also disclosed the following three locations: Kelly County, Vice City International Airport, and Stockyard Downtown.

The map is densely populated with cars, people, animals, and other environmental objects. A few shots also showed animals entering human areas. This incident is very common in real-life Florida, and Rockstar Games has also depicted it in the game.

GTA 6 release date and platforms

Surprisingly, Rockstar Games has already revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in 2025. According to Take-Two Interactive’s official Newswire, the game will first be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As of now, there are no mentions of a PC release. Therefore, PC players may have to wait another year to enjoy the game.

The GTA 6 pre-order process should start soon after the next Grand Theft Auto Online DLC update. Currently, the price of the game is unknown. However, many fans believe that Rockstar Games will make each copy cost $150.

Although the rumor has been going on in the community for months, the upcoming game should not cost more than $70.

