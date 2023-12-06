GTA 6 PC version: Expected release date, required specs, and more explored

While the GTA 6 trailer release has rejoiced the gaming community, PC players are dissatisfied with Rockstar Games for not including them in the first release batch of the game. The highly anticipated game will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. But, the gaming studio has yet to announce a PC version of the title.

However, this did not stop the playerbase from demanding a PC port. This article speculates on when Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 on PC, its estimated hardware specifications, and other important things.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Gamers may have to wait a few more years for the GTA 6 PC version

The GTA 6 release date is anticipated to be within the first few months of 2025. However, based on the current official stance, only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will be able to enjoy the game during that period.

But, if we look at the previous instances, the PC version of the highly anticipated game should be released within a year or two from the first release date.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was first released on September 17, 2013, for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The PC version was released around two years later, on April 14, 2015. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 was first released on October 26, 2018, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and the PC version arrived on November 5, 2019.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that Rockstar Games could release GTA 6 on PC in 2026 or 2027.

Grand Theft Auto 6 PC estimated specs

Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly going to be a massive game that will require significant hardware power. Based on the trailer visuals, we can expect the game to require the following system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX5700XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB Solid State Drive

However, these are the minimum system requirements. If you want to play the game on a PC without any lags or glitches, you should opt for more powerful hardware. You can refer to the system specifications of the PlayStation 5 console to know how much power is sufficient for the upcoming game.

How much will GTA 6 cost?

As of now, there are no definite figures for the GTA 6 price, and Rockstar Games did not announce the retail value in the official trailer. However, considering the contemporary market practice, the standard version of the game should cost between $60 and $70.

Moreover, you can also expect to get special and collector’s editions of the game, that are likely to cost under $100.

