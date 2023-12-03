5 reasons why GTA 6 trailer won't reveal any release date

The official GTA 6 trailer is just around the corner, and fans are excited to see it. The community has waited over a decade to witness this moment, and undoubtedly, there are a lot of expectations from the game that fans want to see in the first trailer itself. However, one thing is almost certain: Rockstar Games will not reveal any date for the game on December 5, 2023.

Despite being one of the most requested things, the studio will most likely stick to its planned path. This article discusses five reasons why Rockstar Games may not reveal a game release date with the upcoming GTA 6 trailer.

Five reasons why we’ll have to wait more for a GTA 6 release date

1) Rockstar usually maintains a year gap between the official reveal and the final release

Rockstar Games is officially going to demonstrate its latest project on December 5, 2023. The studio has historically maintained at least a year gap between the first reveal and the final release. However, sometimes, the latter event gets delayed, taking more time.

The GTA 6 trailer release will be the first step for Rockstar Games in publishing its new project. Therefore, it is highly likely that we will not see any release date as the studio has more events to cover before announcing it. Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and RDR 2 got delayed from their scheduled time. Therefore, it is best not to expect a release date until after a year from December 5, 2023.

2) The studio has yet to promote the game

Rockstar Games has been very secretive about its latest project and hasn’t shared many details officially. Although the GTA 6 leaks indirectly promoted the game, the official procedures have yet to begin. The studio is known for extensively promoting its projects through billboards, social media ads, video campaigns, etc.

These promotions are likely to start after the first GTA 6 trailer and are expected to run for a while. The release date is also expected to be revealed through promotions similar to Grand Theft Auto 5.

3) There will be multiple trailers before the release date announcement

One thing to note about Rockstar Games’ trailer announcement post is that it mentioned the reveal as "Trailer 1". This means there will be multiple trailers for the game that we will witness in the upcoming period. Rockstar Games released six GTA 5 trailers before ultimately releasing it on September 17, 2013.

The upcoming game is also expected to follow suit, and therefore, the studio may not reveal a release date in the first trailer itself.

4) The first trailer is an introduction to the project

Usually, the first trailers are always an introductory video that presents a project to the masses. The next GTA trailer is also going to be a similar presentation that will introduce the playerbase to the new Vice City map, the graphics, a few characters, and other things.

Therefore, expecting the video to provide major details, such as release dates and platforms, is a huge thing to ask for. GTA 6 fans are advised to adjust their expectations on the release date part and let Rockstar Games do their things as scheduled.

5) Rockstar Games has yet to decide on a definite release date

Before Rockstar Games made the recent announcements, several insiders reported that the studio had yet to finalize a release date for the next Grand Theft Auto game. Since a potential delay also cannot be ruled out of the scenario, the insiders stated that the release could take place between late 2024 and early 2025.

However, the GTA 6 TikTok leak on December 2, 2023, has again worsened the situation. Although the leaks are yet to be officially verified, the community is worried about yet another delay in the whole process.

