GTA 6 Map Leaks: Biggest map changes in GTA 6 expected by the community

Several GTA 6 map leaks have emerged online in the last few years. The most prominent one among these is still the development footage leak from September 2022, which heavily suggested the next Grand Theft Auto title will be set in Vice City.

This location is Rockstar Games' iteration of Miami and, despite having appeared last in 2006, remains incredibly popular among fans of the series.

Interestingly, the sequel's leaked footage also hinted at the inclusion of other areas likely inspired by different parts of Florida. The title's debut trailer, releasing next week, should confirm the setting, but the community is also expecting changes in terms of what one can do in the Grand Theft Auto 6 map.

Analyzing the biggest GTA 6 map changes expected by the community based on leaks

Branding such as Vice City Mambas, Vice City Metro Mule, ViceYCity Hotel, and more seen in the GTA 6 leaks are some of the biggest indicators of the next Grand Theft Auto installment possibly being set in Vice City. Reputed video game journalist Jason Schreier has also suggested the title being set in a Miami-inspired location.

However, even if the game takes place in Vice City, the community expects the map to be much bigger and look quite different from its previous two appearances in 2002 and 2006. This is because the returning locations featured in Grand Theft Auto's HD Universe (which kicked-off with Grand Theft Auto IV), Liberty City, and Los Santos, are significantly larger and very different from their original iterations.

In addition to Vice City, the GTA 6 leaked footage also suggested the inclusion of areas named Port Gellhorn and Rockridge. While the former is reportedly based on Panama City, the latter is possibly inspired by Little Havana, a district featured in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Moreover, Port Gellhorn might be a larger area in comparison to something like Paleto Bay from Grand Theft Auto 5, as its own police department was seemingly spotted in the leaks. If true, it would be a significant change as secondary areas usually don't offer much to the gameplay.

More information is expected to be out once the GTA 6 trailer is released.

Another big change the gaming community expects in the GTA 6 map is the inclusion of numerous enterable buildings. This has been one of the biggest complaints regarding Grand Theft Auto 5. While Los Santos and Blaine County make up for a sizeable map, there isn't much to do in it after the story mode.

Interestingly, some of the debug code seen in the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks hint at the next game possibly featuring 157 interiors. Having many enterable buildings would help in providing an immersive experience. Confirmation for the same is yet to arrive but we expect Rockstar to reveal such details moving forward.

