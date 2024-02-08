GTA 5 shatters sales record with 195+ million copies sold: Take-Two Interactive

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 sales are still going strong, making it one of the most successful video game titles in recent memory. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games parent company, shared the latest sales figures during its Q3 2024 investor conference.

While the title sold over 11,000,000 copies on its launch day in 2013, over a staggering 195 million of its copies have been bought worldwide to date.

GTA 5 continues to break sales records, setting the bar high for the gaming industry

Take-Two Interactive released the Q3 2024 press conference today, February 9, 2024, revealing impressive sales figures involving GTA 5. According to the company, the game has sold over 195 copies so far, reaching $1 billion in retail sales "faster than any other entertainment release in history." The game has also been claimed to be the 'best-selling title of the past decade in the United States'.

The success of Grand Theft Auto 5 also contributed to the overall success of the Grand Theft Auto series. As per the company, the games in this franchise have sold over 420 million units to date.

Players should note that every copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 comes with its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online, for free. This is being considered to have played a huge role in the game's sales numbers. Most players only play this title for its multiplayer, as the developer Rockstar Games still releases a new GTA Online weekly update every seven days.

Keeping the tradition alive, the latest event in Grand Theft Auto Online kick-started the Valentine’s Day celebrations early in Los Santos — on February 8, 2024 — with a lot of free log-in rewards. These include:

Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat

Bigness Carnival Sports Tee

Red Heart Shades

Yellow Heart Shades

Carnival Bandana

Carnival Sundress

Additionally, the developer Rockstar Games launched the Plus membership in March 2022 and still supports the subscription, as evidenced by the latest GTA Plus February 2024 update.

