5 of the wildest GTA 6 map leak rumors so far

Various GTA 6 map leaks and rumors have hit the internet in recent years. While not all stem from credible sources, there are a few that have been confirmed by the title's debut trailer, such as the inclusion of Vice City. That said, Rockstar Games has yet to officially showcase the Grand Theft Auto sequel's map which will be set in Leonida, a fictional state likely based on Florida.

With the title's release slated for 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, fans expect more details to be revealed this year. Until then, let's look at five of the wildest GTA 6 map leak rumors so far.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on leaks.

Layout in the official artwork and 4 more of the wildest GTA 6 map leak rumors so far

1) GTA 6 Mapping Project

The GTA 6 Mapping Project involves a group of fans designing a speculated version of the upcoming game's map based on information revealed by the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks and its debut trailer.

Updates regarding the mapping project are regularly provided on social media. The most recent version, as of this writing, is v0.043, and it features an almost complete conceptualization of Vice City and bits of other rumored locations like Port Gellhorn and Homestead.

Although this concept map looks very intriguing, readers should note that it is just a rumored/speculated map, and the actual one could be very different.

2) The border might get expanded in the future

The GTA 6 Mapping Project suggests that Leonida might not be an island, contrary to what has been featured in Grand Theft Auto games. This has given rise to another interesting GTA 6 map leak rumor, according to which the upper boundary could be expanded in the future.

Since the map might not be surrounded by water on that end, Rockstar could, theoretically, expand the area to debut new cities. Fans have long demanded such expansions in GTA Online, but that never happened. However, doing so could help keep the next title fresh over the years.

3) Layout in the official artwork

Following the release of GTA 6 trailer 1 in December 2023, Rockstar dropped the sequel's first official artwork featuring Lucia and her partner. Notably, X user @PainkillerH20 zoomed into the image to discover a unique layout they believe could be the game's map.

This layout is quite different from what the Mapping Project suggests and features a chain of multiple islands, which is in line with the typical Grand Theft Auto map design. That said, fans are still waiting for the actual map's reveal, which might be done via GTA 6 trailer 2.

4) About twice the size of Los Santos

Just days ahead of GTA 6 trailer 1's release, a GTA 6 map leak was uploaded on social media platform TikTok. While the video was only a few seconds long, showcasing some buildings and a network of roads allegedly belonging to the upcoming title, the leaker had more to say.

They claimed in a chat with one of the leaked video's viewers that the map was about twice the size of Los Santos. They also claimed that there were multiple major cities, but readers should note that the information is unconfirmed and should take it with a grain of salt.

5) Almost 70% enterable buildings

The individual responsible for the GTA 6 map leak on TikTok has also suggested that almost 70% of the buildings are enterable. Needless to say, this will remain a rumor unless officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

However, in addition to the TikTok leaker's claim, the 2022 GTA 6 leaks also suggested the possibility of around 157 accessible interiors. More details on the same, along with confirmation of other returning vehicles from GTA Online, are expected to arrive this year.

