5 of the craziest GTA Online vehicles that might return in GTA 6

The list of craziest GTA Online vehicles is pretty long. Rockstar Games has introduced several rides in the multiplayer title over the last 10 years, some of which have really intriguing gimmicks. While futuristic rides like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II are not very popular among fans, there are a few from a similar category that might show up in the series' much awaited sequel.

In this article, we will take a look at five of the craziest GTA Online vehicles that might return in GTA 6. That being said, readers should note that this list is speculative and none of the following vehicles have been confirmed to return in the sequel as of writing.

HVY Chernobog and more of the craziest GTA Online vehicles that might return in GTA 6

1) RUNE Zhaba

The RUNE Zhaba has one of the most unique designs among all GTA Online vehicles. It is likely based on the SHERP ATV, sporting a boxy cabin and four massive wheels akin to a Monster Truck.

Two of RUNE Zhaba's best attributes are its bullet-resistant windows and the ability to float and move on water. Since GTA 6's map is going to feature an area seemingly inspired by the Florida Everglades, as shown in its debut trailer, a vehicle like this could come in handy for exploration.

2) RO-86 Alkonost

RO-86 Alkonost's incredibly large size, seemingly a blend the Russian Tupolev Tu-160 and the American Rockwell B-1 Lancer, alone makes it one of the craziest GTA Online vehicles. It is listed on Warstock Cache and Carry for $4,350,000 and has a $3,262,500 Trade Price as well.

The aircraft can be equipped with Explosive, Incendiary, Gas or Cluster bombs and is bulletproof from the rear. While there are better alternatives available, its unique design might warrant a return in the next title.

Some returning aircraft were seen in its first trailer and more could appear in GTA 6 trailer 2.

3) HVY Chernobog

Next on the list of craziest GTA Online vehicles is the HVY Chernobog. It is a military vehicle that looks to have been based on the MAZ-543M and the BM-30 Smerch, to some extent.

The Chernobog isn't exactly fast and also doesn't handle well. However, it is pretty effective in PvP and against griefers. It can lock onto an aircraft and launch a barrage of guided missiles towards it. These missiles are very accurate and can make sharp turns when chasing a mobile target. Therefore, the HVY Chernobog might also be useful in GTA Online 2.0.

4) TM-02 Khanjali Tank

The TM-02 Khanjali Tank boasts a sleek design, likely inspired by the PL-01 Tank, and costs $3,850,350 or $2,895,000 (Trade Price) on Warstock Cache and Carry. It comes equipped with a standard explosive projectile cannon, which can, interestingly, be replaced with a Railgun cannon.

The Khanjali also boasts a Machine Gun turret, mounted on its top, and can be fitted with a Remote Grenade Launcher. Although this is an ultra-modern tank, it isn't as futuristic as the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, and can return in GTA 6 as a believable military vehicle.

5) Imponte Deluxo

What makes the Imponte Deluxo one of the craziest GTA Online vehicles is the fact that it can fly and shoot Homing Missiles. The car is listed on Warstock Cache and Carry for $5,750,000 and a $4,312,500 Trade Price. Though fun to operate, its heavily futuristic gimmick doesn't exactly fit within the series' themes.

Notably, a regular version of the Deluxo has appeared in GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories. Since GTA 6 is set to feature Vice City in its map, Rockstar Games might have the Imponte Deluxo return. However, it would be better if they got rid of its futuristic abilities.

