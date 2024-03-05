GTA 6 map: What to expect from it

The GTA 6 map is currently one of the most talked-about things in the gaming community. While Rockstar Games has tried to keep the title's upcoming open world a secret, the studio has suffered several data breaches in the last few years. On the bright side, the leaks have allowed fans and data miners to determine what the map in Grand Theft Auto 6 would look like.

This article briefly discusses what you can expect in the GTA 6 map based on the first official trailer and leaks.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

GTA 6 map expected to keep players engaged for many years in the future

There is no doubt that Rockstar Games created a phenomenal open world in Grand Theft Auto 5 that still amazes fans after over a decade. Similarly, the GTA 6 map is expected to keep explorers engaged for ages.

The player base has pointed out various shortcomings in the current map over the years, and Rockstar Games looks set to address them in the upcoming title. This is evident from both the trailer and the leaks.

One of the major complaints regarding the Grand Theft Auto 5 map is that it has only one major city. However, the notorious September 2022 leaks showed that the upcoming game will feature multiple cities.

The GTA 6 map leaks showcased Vice City, Port Gellhorn, Yorktown, Redhill, Lake Leonida, and many other locations. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have only confirmed Vice City (which is going to be the major location) and the State of Leonida.

Additionally, the HD Universe Vice City can be expected to be even bigger than the HD Universe Los Santos. A few days before the official trailer release, a portion of the GTA 6 map leaked on TikTok, giving fans an aerial view of the Downtown area of the new Vice City.

The leaked video was filled with skyscrapers, buildings, and highways. However, the boundary of the city was not visible in any direction, indicating that the area had more land mass in the distance.

The official trailer also showed various remote areas and urban neighborhoods in the game. If you compare the remote locations with their real-life counterparts, they are far from the Metropolis of Florida. This led fans to believe that the new map would be huge, covering various surrounding areas of real-life Florida.

The leaked GTA 6 map cannot be confirmed to be accurate until Rockstar Games releases the final game.

