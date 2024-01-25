GTA 6 map reportedly leaked by Rockstar employee, disclosing more explorable areas than expected

While the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 mapping community continues to build the new Vice City map before the official reveal, a Rockstar Games employee has reportedly leaked an overview of the map on 4chan. The leaked map included three major islands and a few minor land masses. Although Rockstar Games’ latest project suffered many leaks, the map remains a mystery for the playerbase.

As is customary, the new map in question was also scrutinized by many. Readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt as it did not come directly from Rockstar Games’ official media sources.

New GTA 6 leaked map shows a different layout of the in-game world

On January 25, 2024, an X user named nick (X/@s1nick) shared the above GTA 6 leaked map, claiming that an anonymous Rockstar Games employee shared it. Although the user first denied its authenticity, they immediately contradicted it by saying the map seemed legit.

While the Grand Theft Auto 6 mapping community initially disclosed that the upcoming game would have a single landmass, the new map shared by nick had three. The biggest island on the top left corner appears to be the state of Leonida or, as it is popularly known, the HD Universe Vice City. It had the iconic Vice City Beach island from the 3D Universe map.

Details about the other two islands from the leaked GTA 6 map are still a mystery, as neither nick nor the anonymous Rockstar Games employee mentioned it.

Although the X user did not share the original link to the 4chan thread, they seemed very certain about its authenticity. Multiple users denied nick’s claims regarding the map; however, they stood firm with their statement.

On the other hand, the Grand Theft Auto 6 mapping community recently shared a satellite view of Vice City. This version of the map is being developed by a user named DuPz0r (X/@DuPz0r) and their team and is reportedly based on the September 2022 leaked files and the visuals shown in the first trailer.

Many members of the community also acknowledged this version of the GTA 6 Vice City map, with several others joining DuPz0r to develop it even further. However, nothing is certain until Rockstar officially reveals the map.

