GTA 6 map's satellite view shows a glimpse of the possible Vice City layout of 2025

The GTA 6 mapping community is constantly speculating on the new Vice City map before Rockstar Games officially reveals it in 2025. The community began to develop the map immediately after teapotuberhacker leaked the unfinished game in September 2022. Now, they have shared a satellite version of the map showing various locations.

However, Rockstar Games has yet to officially verify the details presented by the mapping community. Therefore, readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 mapping community shares an updated satellite view of the Vice City map

On January 18, 2024, an X user named Nathan (X/@lmk_nathan42915) shared the updated version of the GTA 6 Vice City map. According to them, the map below is based on the September 2022 leaks and the official trailer.

The updated satellite view of the unofficial Vice City map from Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via X/@lmk_nathan42915)

The user also claimed that the final version of the map, which will be released with the game, would be very similar to the concept version created by the mapping community.

The updated map depicted two major states named Leonida and Jorisa. While the former was already confirmed by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, the latter has yet to be verified.

According to the mapping community, the state of Leonida in GTA 6 has the following notable locations: Vice City, Bocamar Bridge, Lake Leonida, Port Gellhorn, Belville, Hamlet, and Sundown. On the other hand, Jorisa consists of Dade, Patriarcha, Oakhead, Assa Space Centre, Yorktown, and La Perle.

The mapping community was previously clueless about the north side of the map. However, the updated map expanded the landmass, adding the new state of Jorisa. The following is a comparison between the old and new unofficial Grand Theft Auto 6 map.

The old Grand Theft Auto 6 map on top of the updated satellite map; both are unofficial (Image via X/@lmk_nathan42915)

While the first layout of the map was created by DuPz0r (@DuPz0r on X) and their team, the satellite view was created by a user named Randomamy. The Grand Theft Auto 6 map is expected to be bigger than the state of San Andreas and Liberty City combined. However, one must wait for Rockstar Games' official release to know the exact size of the new map.

