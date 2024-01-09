GTA 6 mapping community shows the scale of new Vice City: Report

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 mapping community has been working tirelessly to create the upcoming game’s map before Rockstar Games officially reveals it. An X user named GameRoll (X/@GameRollGTA) recently shared an image from the project that showed a portion of the new Vice City map compared to portions of Liberty City and Los Santos. They also said Vice City will be bigger than HD Universe maps.

The project is rumored to have started after the September 2022 leaks, and to date, the community has made significant progress. However, the details cannot be taken for granted until Rockstar Games officially reveals the Grand Theft Auto 6 map.

Vice City map created by GTA 6 mapping community outscales the map of Liberty City and Los Santos

On January 8, 2024, GameRoll shared the above image that showed the scale of the new Vice City map. There are three portions of land in the image. According to the user, the long portion on the right is South Beach, which is believed to be a part of the upcoming game map.

The short landmass on the left is the island of Algonquin from Grand Theft Auto 4, and the landmass in the background is a distorted map of Los Santos County from Grand Theft Auto 5.

The mapping community strongly believes South Beach will be a small portion of the State of Leonida. As per another image shared by Detective (X/@that1detectiv3), a popular data miner, the map of Leonida in Grand Theft Auto 6 includes more land mass to the north, east, and southwest.

Since the length of South Beach is already equal to Los Santos County, the community believes that the full map will dwarf the current games’ maps.

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks gave the community an unofficial glimpse of the new Vice City map. Immediately after that, data miners discovered and mapped various areas such as Port Gellhorn, Yorktown, Lake Leonida, Redhill, and more.

The official trailer confirmed most of these locations and provided details about other areas. The outline of the State of Leonida is almost ready, and fans are waiting to find more details in the GTA 6 trailer. However, the mapping community is still unsure what Rockstar Games has planned for the north side of the map.

