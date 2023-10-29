5 of the biggest GTA 6 map leaks of all times

The GTA 6 map remains a mystery for Grand Theft Auto fans, with Rockstar Games maintaining complete secrecy over any aspects of the upcoming game. However, the September 2022 leaks offered the community a sneak peek at what the gaming studio is cooking for its next big release. Some community members also went above and beyond to unearth many hidden details.

This article lists five of the biggest GTA 6 map details that the community has discovered so far since the September 2022 leaks.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Five GTA 6 map leaks that shocked the Grand Theft Auto fanbase

1) Bigger map than Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 has the largest map in the Grand Theft Auto series so far. The State of San Andreas is massive, with many locations yet to be discovered by a majority of the player base. However, the September 2022 leaks disclosed that Rockstar Games would include an even bigger map in the next title.

According to various data miners, the new Vice City map will be two times bigger than that of Grand Theft Auto 5, dwarfing the State of San Andreas, including its surrounding water bodies. The new map is rumored to include various kinds of terrains and multiple islands.

2) Inclusion of real-life Miami buildings

The discovery of real-life Miami buildings in the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks (Image via Sportskeeda)

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks showed an HD Universe version of Vice City based on real-life Miami. According to an X (formerly Twitter) profile called GTA6Videos, the leaked videos showed the inclusion of the following real-life buildings:

Quantum on the Bay Condominium

1800 Club

New Arena Apartments

Marina Blue Condo

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

Bay Parc Apartments

Opera Tower

112 North Krome Avenue in Homestead

The discovery of comparing the leaked clips and Google Earth images by the user is remarkable.

3) Inclusion of old Vice City map areas

While Rockstar Games was expected to upgrade the Vice City map and include new locations, the studio was also seen keeping its old locations. You will be able to explore a part of the OG Vice City map with modern-day graphics and new quality-of-life changes.

The GTA 6 leaked videos showed the inclusion of the iconic Vice City Beach Island, Starfish Island, and Vice City Mainland Island. While the first two locations are roughly the same size, the latter expands to a greater mass, composing the new Vice City map.

4) Inclusion of other GTA Universe maps

GTA 6 is one of the most ambitious projects of Rockstar Games to date, and it is anticipated to include various elements deemed iconic in the franchise. According to a YouTube video by Michael Pachter, a renowned game analyst, the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game will include maps of Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, and parts of Europe.

It is worth noting that Michael Pachter made his statement on March 7, 2022, six months before the GTA 6 leaks were out. While the leaked videos already confirmed the inclusion of Vice City, several insiders later reported that Rockstar would include multiple cities in the game.

5) Expandable map

Grand Theft Auto 6 map prediction (Image via Reddit)

Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to have an expandable map. While data miners have already composed a rough outline of the game’s map, how the northern part will look remains a mystery. Rockstar usually creates maps surrounded by oceans from all sides.

Since the northern area has no definite ending, many fans are anticipating Rockstar Games to expand the map after the game’s release. Many insiders also added to the speculation by stating that the map expansion could happen with DLCs. However, one will have to wait and see whether it happens in single-player or online multiplayer.

