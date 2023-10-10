GTA 6 reportedly features 500 hours of content under 200 GB file size

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal the GTA 6 gameplay, the community has recently discovered that the game would have approximately 500 hours worth of content covering up to 200 GB of disk space. The rumored gameplay duration was reported by game analyst Michael Pachter on the YouTube channel SIFTD Games. However, the size was estimated by a Reddit user named Denso95 (Reddit: u/Denso95).

The estimated figures are based on the notorious GTA 6 leaks from September 2022 and some recent projects from Rockstar Games. However, readers are advised to wait for an official confirmation to get the definite values.

Brief details about GTA 6’s rumored gameplay duration and file size

On October 8, 2023, user Denso95 shared a post on the Reddit stating that Grand Theft Auto 6 could cover around 200 GB of disk space. The user further mentioned that the leaked videos, which were from a pre-alpha stage, were estimated to be around 80 GBs. They described the size difference with the following statement:

“...dev builds often only have specific features active which are currently needed.”

It is worth noting that Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC currently cover around 110 GB and 150 GB, respectively. Since the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is considered one of the most ambitious projects from Rockstar Games yet, its file size will likely surpass the said titles.

Moreover, the leaks showed several new improvements and features, especially in the graphics. The community is anticipating that the upcoming game will feature photorealistic visuals. If this is true after the game’s release, we can expect a massive game size across all gaming platforms.

Interestingly, the prediction about the gameplay hours was stated before the GTA 6 leaks. In a YouTube video published on March 7, 2022, Michael Pachter said the upcoming game would feature four cities (Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, and Europe) and around 400 - 500 hours of gameplay content.

He added that Rockstar Games has been developing the game since 2014 and would take 10+ years to finish. While fans are growing impatient for the game with each passing day, many are hoping that it will be free from bugs such as GTA Online money glitches.

