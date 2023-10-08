GTA Online Halloween 2023 money glitch gives solo players $200,000 every few seconds

Rockstar Games has started Halloween celebrations in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. The payouts of several Adversary Modes and Special Cargo Sell Missions have been increased through October 11, 2023. On the other hand, money can be earned quickly through money glitches, and one glitch supposedly lets solo players make hundreds of thousands of dollars in seconds.

That said, they must own a Diamond Casino and Resort Penthouse equipped with a Lounge Area and a Private Dealer to perform it. This requires a hefty investment, but it can be recouped pretty quickly if this glitch works. With that said, let's take a closer look at the GTA Online Halloween 2023 money glitch.

Solo players can earn $200,000 every few seconds via a GTA Online Halloween 2023 money glitch

YouTuber SuperXee Glitches uploaded a video on October 7, 2023, showcasing a GTA Online money glitch that allows solo players to earn $200,000 every few seconds. It involves playing Blackjack in one's owned Diamond Casino Penthouse.

If you do not own a Penthouse or the Lounge Area and Private Dealer expansions, you can buy them from The Diamond Casino and Resort's official website. Once these things have been acquired, head over to the Private Dealer's table and set the game to Blackjack.

This can be done by accessing the Interaction Menu, going to Penthouse Management, and then Private Table.

Now, stand close to the Private Dealer, set your Spawn Location to Last Location, and change an accessory on your outfit, such as Gear, to save progress. Both things can be done from the Interaction Menu.

Start playing Blackjack and use the Max Bet button located in the bottom right corner of the screen to place a $50,000 bet. If your initial two cards add up to a number less than 13, click on the Double Down button.

This should allow you to win the game of Blackjack and get a reward of $200,000. These steps can be repeated to keep on earning this huge sum. However, you must change an accessory to save progress after winning each game.

Interestingly, a similar money glitch surfaced a few months back. Rockstar Games usually patches them, but this is reportedly working after the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. That said, there is still a possibility that it might not work for everyone.

Apart from this money glitch, players can also take advantage of the increased payouts on GTA Online Adversary Modes such as Judgement Day, Lost Vs Damned, Slashers, and more. These bonuses are in effect through October 11, 2023.

They allow players to interact with the community in a fun way and keep them engaged while waiting for Rockstar's official Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement. The excitement for that game is pretty high, especially after September 2022's GTA 6 leaks.

