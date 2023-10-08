Reported GTA 6 leaked map size wows fans, hinting at a much bigger Vice City

While Rockstar Games is yet to officially reveal the new map of GTA 6, data miners have been constantly digging leaks to find more information about the new Vice City map. In a recent post, a Redditor named LivingSignificant555 (Reddit: u/LivingSignificant555) shared a reported map comparison between Grand Theft Auto 5’s San Andreas and Vice City from the upcoming game. The user stated that the new map is way bigger than what was seen in the leaks.

However, the current map of HD Universe Vice City is entirely designed by data miners. Gamers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as the actual map and size may differ.

Note: The leaked videos cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

GTA 6 is reportedly expected to have a much bigger map, almost dwarfing the State of San Andreas

On October 4, 2023, LivingSignificant555 shared the map on the r/GTA6 thread. The user stated that the new Vice City map was originally designed by another user named DuPzOr. However, they placed the map of Grand Theft Auto 5 in the exact in-game coordinates to compare the sizes.

According to various sources, both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6 use the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE). LivingSignificant555 matched the RAGE units of both maps with an accuracy of around +- 50 units in each direction on X and Y.

The results disclosed that the reported GTA 6 map is double the size of the State of San Andreas. The new map has more land mass to its west and southwest. However, the Reddit user also stated that the map of Vice City could further expand as none of the leaked clips showed a proper boundary of the open world.

It is worth noting that the top (north) portion of the upcoming game’s map is still a mystery for the playerbase. Rockstar Games usually creates a game map surrounded by oceans from all sides. Currently, however, there is not enough data to predict the northern section of the GTA 6 map.

As a result, some players believe that the new Vice City map will be bigger than what has been discovered to date. Previously, insiders predicted that Rockstar would expand the map with single-player DLCs.

Poll : Are you excited to explore the open world of GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes