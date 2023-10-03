GTA 6 release date predictions: All leaks and hints explored

With each passing day, the gaming community is getting more impatient for an announcement about GTA 6. While Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about details of the game, leakers and data miners have tried to predict the game’s release date in the past. Some fans also believe that officials from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, indirectly hinted at the game’s release period.

However, the American gaming studio has yet to confirm the rumors. This article briefly discusses all prominent GTA 6 release date predictions that are widely believed by the player base.

Exploring all major GTA 6 release date predictions to date

One of the first and widely accepted leaks about the GTA 6 announcement came from Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2), a renowned Rockstar Games insider, in March 2023. The user stated that the gaming studio has a somewhat flexible deadline of Holiday 2024 that could be extended until next year. They stated:

“Their aimed-always-changing-not-set-in-stone deadline is holiday 2024. Which has been pushed back multiple times the past few years. Unfortunately, it could slip into early 2025 as well.”

According to Tez2, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the game’s development process, and, as a result, Rockstar had to postpone the announcement of the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game multiple times.

However, in its Q1 2024 Earnings Call meeting on August 8, 2023, Take-Two Interactive revealed that the company and the studios under it have several video game titles lined up to be released in the future. The officials also claimed that they were targeting $8 billion in profits during the fiscal year 2025.

The fiscal year 2025 will start on April 1, 2024, and end on March 31, 2025. The Grand Theft Auto community believes that no other video games have the potential to make such a huge profit except for the upcoming GTA game.

As a result, fans are anticipating Grand Theft Auto 6 to be released in 2024, most particularly in October 2024.

However, Rockstar Games previously followed the practice of announcing its upcoming games at least a year early. If GTA 6 is to be released in October 2024, the studio should announce it in October 2023.

Although a user named Chris Marxx (X/@MarxxChris) predicted that the game would be announced on October 26, 2023, the majority of the community has discarded this theory.

Interestingly, some fans also believe that Rockstar Games will announce the upcoming GTA game today, on October 3, 2023. The theory is based on a recent post by the studio that includes a picture of the moon.

Players are advised to wait for an official announcement from Rockstar Games for accurate details.

