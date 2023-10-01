GTA 6 announcement might happen on Tuesday as per a new theory surfaced online

There are many rumors and fan theories on the internet surrounding GTA 6, and in a recent theory, a fan account predicted that Rockstar Games will announce the upcoming game this week. The user employed an interesting method to make their prediction. While the developer has yet to confirm the theory, fans were amused to see the conclusion made by the user.

Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as it has no valid proof of the upcoming game’s announcement.

GTA 6 fan theorizes when Rockstar Games will announce the upcoming game

On September 30, 2023, an X (formerly Twitter) user named @GTAVInewz shared an image theorizing what they think about the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game’s announcement from Rockstar Games. According to them, the game would be announced on October 3, 2023, based on a recent post shared by the American gaming studio.

On September 29, 2023, Rockstar Games shared an image depicting two GTA Online characters in front of the Vinewood sign and the moon behind them. According to the fan account, the studio deliberately put the “VI” sign and the moon in the image to tease the upcoming game's announcement.

The theory stated that the phase of the moon shown in the image will appear in real life on October 3, 2023. It also stated that the “VI” sign is a short form for Vice City. After that, the user shared the announcement and release dates of some of Rockstar’s old game titles. They are as follows:

Red Dead Redemption 2 release date: October 26, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement date: October 18, 2016

Grand Theft Auto 5 release date: September 17, 2013

Grand Theft Auto 5 announcement date: October 25, 2011

Red Dead Redemption release date: May 18, 2010

Red Dead Redemption announcement date: February 3, 2009

Grand Theft Auto 4 release date: April 29, 2008

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories release date: October 31, 2006

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas release date: October 26, 2004

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City release date: October 29, 2002

Surprisingly, all the above-mentioned dates were falling on a Tuesday. Based on this, the user stated that Rockstar will announce the next GTA game on the upcoming Tuesday. While the theory itself amuses the community, many are still skeptical.

