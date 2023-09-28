GTA 6 announcement is set for October 26, 2023, as leaked by an insider

While the entire gaming community is eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to announce GTA 6 and release a trailer, an insider recently leaked that it would happen on October 26, 2023. Chris Marxx (@MarxxChris) made a bold statement on X (formerly Twitter) by claiming to know the exact date of the announcement for the upcoming game. The user also made some follow-up tweets allegedly disclosing the gaming studio’s plans for the reveal.

However, Rockstar Games is yet to confirm Chris Marxx’s claims, and the Grand Theft Auto community also seems skeptical of the user’s predictions.

Insider claims Rockstar Games is preparing to announce GTA 6 on October 26, 2023

Expand Tweet

On September 25, 2023, Chris Marxx shared a tweet claiming that they could confirm the GTA 6 release date. While their post got over 670k views, it was not well received by the community.

Expand Tweet

On September 28, 2023, the user shared another tweet claiming that Rockstar Games would drop hints about the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game before the leaked date. They went on to say that the gaming studio is currently in “panic mode” and might delete their tweets containing leaked information.

However, many fans, including renowned YouTubers and insiders, openly criticized Chris Marxx as they believed that they were making false claims for attention.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that there have been many predictions about the upcoming GTA game’s trailer release and official announcement in the past. Almost every time, rumors started from some person claiming a random day as the release date and the community blindly following suit.

Expand Tweet

However, this time, the Grand Theft Auto fanbase seems to be exercising major precautions and discarding any claims that do not come from official or reliable sources. The criticism of Chris Marxx’s claims also proves the point.

Expand Tweet

GTA 5 recently celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 17, 2023, and the player base was anticipating a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release from Rockstar Games during the period. Unfortunately, the gaming studio did no such thing and instead gave Grand Theft Auto Online players some limited-time souvenirs to celebrate the event.

This also dismissed fans’ anticipations regarding the next game’s announcement during Grand Theft Auto Online’s 10th anniversary (upcoming).

However, Chris Marxx’s recent claims are now being widely discussed in the community, and some fans are optimistic about it.

Poll : Do you believe Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 on October 26, 2023? Yes No 0 votes