Top 5 Halloween bonuses to claim in GTA Online this week (Oct 7-11)

The ongoing Halloween Horrors week in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is offering bonus rewards on multiple Adversary Modes through October 11, 2023. Rockstar Games has also raised the payout of Special Cargo Warehouse Sell Missions this week, through which players can earn a lot of money. Owning this business requires a hefty investment, but Special Cargo Warehouses have temporarily been discounted by 40% as part of the Halloween update.

Rockstar has discounted some in-game vehicles as well, such as the Infernus Classic, Pegassi Torero XO, and more, through October 11. That said, let's take a look at the top 5 Halloween bonuses to claim in GTA Online this week.

2x cash and RP on Lost Vs Damned Adversary Mode and 4 other top Halloween bonuses to claim in GTA Online this week (October 7 - October 11, 2023)

5) 2x cash and RP on Slasher Adversary Mode

The Slasher Adversary Mode is rewarding double the usual money and RP this week. It can be started by accessing GTA Online's pause menu, going to Online, clicking on Jobs>Play Job>Rockstar Created>Adversary Mode, and then choosing a Slasher match from the list.

This mode is played between two teams, Slasher and Hunted. The former always has only one player, whereas the latter can have up to seven. Once the match begins, the Slasher must use a shotgun to take out the Hunted. However, after three minutes, even the Hunted get equipped with shotguns and can take out the Slasher.

4) 2x cash and RP on Condemned Adversary Mode

The Condemned Adversary Mode is also offering 2x cash and RP through October 11, 2023. It can also be started from the pause menu's Rockstar Created Adversary Mode list, similar to all Adversary Modes.

This match is played between two and four players, one of which is selected as the Condemned at random. All players also get their own timers. The Condemned's job is to take out a player before their timer runs out. If a player gets killed, they switch places with the Condemned, and the match continues.

Participants get eliminated when their timer runs out, and the last remaining player is declared the winner. It is a fun multiplayer match to earn bonus money while the GTA 5 Halloween update 2023 lasts.

3) 2x cash and RP on Lost Vs Damned Adversary Mode

The Lost Vs Damned Adversary Mode is contested between Angels and Devils. It also involves a day-night cycle, which benefits one team at a time. During the day, Angels get access to weapons and can score points by killing Devils.

At night, the Devils get equipped with weapons and can score points by killing Angels. The team with the most points at the end of the match is declared the winner. This GTA Online Adversary Mode is also offering 2x cash and RP along with the free Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask, which is a great way to celebrate the Halloween season.

2) 3x cash and RP on Judgement Day Adversary Mode

The Judgement Day Adversary Mode is very interesting. It is played between Riders and Hunted. The former can have only three participants, while the latter can have up to eight. The Riders are given a bike and weapons to kill the Hunted, who are initially given a pistol but can pick up weapons and body armor.

The Riders are also given extra health and thermal vision, which gets taken away once the match timer runs out. The first team to eliminate their opponents is declared the winner and will get thrice the usual cash and RP this week.

1) 2x cash and RP on Special Cargo Sell Missions

The Special Cargo Sell Missions are a part of the Special Cargo Warehouse business in GTA Online. However, to buy this property, players must own a CEO Office as well. Warehouses are of three types, each differing in terms of capacity and cost. Additionally, players can own up to five Special Cargo Warehouses.

They can then source crates and sell them for a profit via Sell Missions. The payout of these missions has been doubled through October 11, 2023, so there is a lot of money to be made. Whether GTA 6 will also include businesses is unknown. In fact, even the GTA 6 price and release date haven't been confirmed.

