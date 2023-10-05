How to play GTA Online Judgement Day for triple money this week? (October 5 to October 11)

Halloween festivities have begun in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online with the latest weekly update. Through October 11, 2023, Rockstar Games is offering triple the usual cash and RP for playing the Judgement Day Adversary Mode. This match pits players against each other in two teams, where one is on the hunt, and the other strives to survive till dawn. It can be started from the game's pause menu, just like any other Adversary Mode.

That said, this title welcomes new players almost every day, and hence, some might be unaware of how this can be done. To assist them, here is how to play GTA Online Judgement Day for triple money this week.

GTA Online guide: How to play Judgement Day for triple money this week (October 5 to October 11, 2023)

The Adversary Mode playlist (Image via YouTube/Bawsarnold)

Since Judgement Day is an Adversary Mode, it can be started from the game's pause menu. Here is a step-by-step guide for this:

Step 1 - Go to Online in GTA Online's pause menu.

- Go to Online in GTA Online's pause menu. Step 2 - Click on Jobs.

- Click on Jobs. Step 3 - Select Play Job.

- Select Play Job. Step 4 - Choose the Rockstar Created option.

- Choose the Rockstar Created option. Step 5 - Scroll to Adversary Mode.

- Scroll to Adversary Mode. Step 6 - Sort through the list and select a Judgement Day match.

Rockstar Games has created a total of seven Judgement Day Adversary Modes. They are set at the following locations in Los Santos and Blaine County:

Judgement Day I - Sandy Shores

- Sandy Shores Judgement Day II - La Puerta

- La Puerta Judgement Day III - Cypress Flats

- Cypress Flats Judgement Day IV - Paleto Bay

- Paleto Bay Judgement Day V - Terminal

- Terminal Judgement Day VI - Mirror Park

- Mirror Park Judgement Day VII - Chamberlain Hills

Playing any of these Judgement Day matches through October 11, 2023, will reward triple money and RP as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

Everything to know about Judgement Day Adversary Mode

The Judgement Day Adversary Mode is played between two teams, Riders and Hunted, which can have a maximum of three and eight players, respectively. Additionally, the former receives a Double Barrel Shotgun and the LCC Sanctus bike, whereas the latter only gets a pistol for the match.

Once the match begins, the Hunted must try and survive until dawn, which is indicated with a timer. The Riders' objective is to take them all out. That said, if a Hunted takes out a Rider before dawn, all of their deceased teammates get revived.

While the Hunted are initially given a pistol, they can pick up armor or weapons dropped in the playzone. On the other hand, the Riders have more health and can also use a special ability called Rider Vision, which is essentially a thermal vision.

Interestingly, the Riders lose all of their special abilities after dawn; that is when the timer runs out. Then, the team that neutralizes all of their opponents first is declared the winner.

This fun multiplayer match can certainly keep players engaged while they wait for a GTA 6 announcement, which is heavily rumored to arrive this month.

Along with Judgement Day, players can also enjoy a bunch of other Halloween-themed multiplayer modes during the GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations.

