GTA Online Halloween 2023 event kickstarts with up to 3x bonuses this week

The GTA Online Halloween 2023 season is finally here in Los Santos and Rockstar has kickstarted the celebrations with huge bonuses. Throughout October 11, 2023, players can participate in many returning Halloween-themed Adversary modes and earn up to 3x bonuses. The spooky season is also rewarding everyone with a gift if they just log into the game this week.

Those who run a Special Cargo Business are also in for a treat as the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event is offering double rewards to them.

GTA Online Halloween 2023 event is here, and it has been started in a big way (October 5 to October 11)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought back several Halloween-themed Adversary modes, and each is giving more money than usual. This makes it the perfect way to kick-start the Halloween 2023 event as fans get to enjoy a lot of fun stuff, while making in-game cash and RP for the next seven days.

Here’s everything that players should note about the current GTA Online Halloween 2023 event bonuses:

1) 3x Money and RP – Judgement Day

Judgement Day is a special Halloween-themed Adversary mode that was added last year as part of Judgement Day Week. In it, players join two teams, Hunters and Riders, and try to complete different objectives based on their respective sides. From now until October 11, they can enjoy triple cash and RP by competing in this exciting game mode.

2) 2x Money and RP – Condemned

Condemned is another Halloween-themed adversary mode in the game that was added in 2017 as part of the Smuggler’s Run update. Up to four different players can compete together, in which a Condemned is chosen on a random basis and must kill a rival among them.

3) 2x Money and RP – Slasher

Slasher is one of the classic Adversary modes that was added in 2015 as part of the Halloween Surprise update. One player becomes the Slasher with a shotgun, while the other team members try to eliminate him/her.

4) 2x Money and RP – Lost vs. Damned

The Lost vs. Damned is another interesting adversary mode in the game, which is fun to participate in during the Halloween season. Added in 2016, it functions like a team deathmatch with two specific teams: the Demons and the Angels.

With GTA 6 announcement leaks surfacing online, players can also double their bonuses on the Halloween Bunker Series as well as Alien Survivals throughout the week.