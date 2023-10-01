5 reasons to get excited about the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update

Rockstar Games routinely releases updates for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, with the last major one being San Andreas Mercenaries, which came out in June 2023. Now, players are looking forward to the update for this year's Halloween. Rockstar is yet to confirm any details officially, but data miners ran through the summer update's files and revealed interesting details related to this event.

Although the gaming studio recently disappointed many with Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online's 10th anniversary updates, things might change for good in the near future. Let's look at five reasons to be excited about the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update.

Possessed animals and four more reasons to get excited about the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update

1) Ghost Hunt event

Arguably, the most exciting Halloween 2023 update event data mined from San Andreas Mercenaries' files is Ghost Hunt. It appears that Rockstar will task players with taking pictures of multiple apparitions across the map. They will reportedly spawn at certain locations during a specific timeframe.

As seen in the video posted by data miner WildBrick142, one of these apparitions belongs to Johnny Klebitz, who was the protagonist of GTA 4's story mode DLC, The Lost and Damned, before being murdered by Trevor Phillips in Grand Theft Auto 5.

It is currently unknown if there will be any cash rewards for this Ghost Hunt event, but players might be rewarded a free livery as per leaks. That said, all of the data-mined content is subject to change before the final release.

2) Albany Brigham

The only vehicle from San Andreas Mercenaries' drip feed that is yet to debut in GTA Online is the Albany Brigham. It is a unique-looking Muscle Car based on the Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham that could be added with the Halloween update. The vehicle will likely cost $1,499,000 in Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

According to data miners, the livery rewarded for completing the Ghost Hunt event belongs to this vehicle and is possibly themed on the Ghostbusters franchise. As far as performance is concerned, the Albany Brigham's top speed in the game files is 84.51 mph, although the actual speed is usually much higher.

3) Possessed Animals event

Possessed Animals is another data-mined Halloween 2023 GTA Online update event. As part of this Freemode event, players will reportedly have to battle bewitched wildlife such as boar, coyotes, and deer, some of which are present in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode.

Since animals are not a part of the game's multiplayer, possibly due to performance concerns, this will be quite an interesting addition. However, it is once again unknown if Rockstar Games plans to reward players in-game cash and RP for participating in this event.

4) Rockstar might explain the mystery T-shirt

Expand Tweet

Among everything added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023, was a mysterious T-shirt. Interestingly, this clothing item was removed within a couple of hours of being added but managed to garner a lot of attention from the player base.

The graphic on this apparel turned out to be a coded message that said, "ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL." Although Rockstar hasn't stated when they will disclose its actual meaning, Halloween 2023 seems like the right occasion.

5) Possible Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal

Expand Tweet

The gaming community is eagerly awaiting a GTA 6 announcement. Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, haven't given away any details about the title, but recent events suggest that an official reveal could be on the horizon.

October has usually been the gaming studio's choice for revealing new titles, hence, many are expecting the same pattern to be followed with the next release. While rumors suggest a more recent date, Rockstar could announce Grand Theft Auto 6 as part of the Halloween 2023 update.

