5 memorable GTA Online DLC updates of all times, ranked

Rockstar Games has regularly released DLC updates for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in the last 10 years. They are means of adding fresh missions and vehicles and occasionally introducing new businesses as well as characters in the game. Moreover, all DLC updates released so far have been completely free of cost, allowing the entire player base to easily access them upon release.

While plenty of such updates have come out in the past decade, not all have been equally memorable and stood out from the crowd. So, here is a ranked list of five of the most memorable GTA Online DLC updates of all time.

The Contract and 4 other most memorable GTA Online DLC updates of all time, ranked

5) The Diamond Casino and Resort

Rockstar Games released The Diamond Casino and Resort update for GTA Online in July 2019. The star attraction of this DLC update was the brand-new Diamond Casino and Resort, which would replace the original Vinewood Casino. However, the difference was that this lavish facility was completely accessible.

Gambling and betting are just some of the activities that can be enjoyed here. Moreover, spinning the casino's Lucky Wheel gives players a chance to win a free car or 19 other exciting rewards. This update might seem insignificant today, but it is certainly memorable as it brought the first major change to the map.

4) After Hours

The After Hours update launched in July 2018 and marked the return of Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony's supporting character—Tony Prince. After this DLC's release, players could purchase and run one out of 10 Nightclubs, a new business, which allows them to make money legally as well as illegally.

In fact, this establishment is still one of the best businesses in GTA Online. Along with Nightclubs, the After Hours update added 15 new vehicles to the game, the most infamous of which is the Pegassi Oppressor MK II. This flying bike has its benefits, but griefers have made it a menace in Public sessions of late.

3) The Contract

December 2021 saw the return of Grand Theft Auto 5's protagonist—Franklin Clinton—in GTA Online with The Contract DLC update. Another major appearance in this update was of popular American musician Dr. Dre. Just like the After Hours update, this one debuted a new business: the Celebrity Solutions Agency.

The best way of making money via this business is the VIP Contract, which pays a million dollars. Apart from that, players can complete Security Contracts given by Franklin to earn a decent amount of income. Interestingly, Franklin's voice actor recently appeared in a video that supposedly teased Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

Rockstar dropped The Cayo Perico Heist update in December 2020. It introduced a heist of the same name, which is the only one that can be completed solo. Its payout is also pretty high, which makes it one of the best-ever heists in GTA Online. Additionally, this DLC update added an entirely fresh area to the map—the Cayo Perico island—which sadly cannot be explored in Freemode.

Besides the heist and the island, 20 new vehicles debuted under this DLC update, such as the Vapid Slamtruck, Grotti Itali RSX, Mammoth Squaddie, and the RUNE Kosatka, a weaponized submarine that costs over two million dollars.

1) Heists

March 2015's Heists update is undoubtedly the most memorable GTA Online update of all time. Its launch added heists to the title's multiplayer for the first time, allowing players to make millions of dollars with their friends or strangers. These jobs are negligible today, but completely changed the game back then.

Along with heists, this DLC update is responsible for the introduction of GTA Online cars like the Karin Armored Kuruma, Lampadati Casco, and HVY Insurgent, which are still useful today. That said, the Buckingham Valkyrie might be the best vehicular addition as part of the Heists update.

