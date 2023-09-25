5 of the best lowrider GTA Online cars in 2023, ranked

Lowriders are a part of GTA Online's many car categories. The vehicles in this class are known for their stylish design and unique ability to bounce. The latter can be made possible by installing hydraulics from Benny's Original Motor Works. Needless to say, that comes at an additional cost, but it is what makes these cars popular among players despite not having a great overall performance.

Lowriders have, interestingly, been a part of Grand Theft Auto games for a very long time, but it is only in this title that players have so many to choose from. On that note, here is a ranked list of five of the best Lowrider GTA Online cars in 2023.

Declasse Voodoo Custom and four more of the best Lowrider GTA Online cars in 2023

5) Albany Buccaneer Custom

The Albany Buccaneer Custom has been a part of GTA Online since 2015. Its impressive design is a combination of the Ford Fairlane and the Buick Riviera and also comes in a topless variant. The Buccaneer Custom can be obtained by converting its standard variant at Benny's Original Motor Works for $390,000.

There are several modifications available for this ride that further enhance its appearance. Also, it can bounce well after installing hydraulics. As far as performance is concerned, the Buccaneer Custom has a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h), and its acceleration is 70.00 on Rockstar's website.

4) Willard Faction Custom

The Willard Faction Custom is a GTA Online car that was added in 2015. Like the Buccaneer Custom, it also has a topless variant and can be acquired by converting the standard Willard Faction at Benny's Original Motorworks for $335,000.

It is based on the 1982 Buick Regal and the Buick Grand National that was driven by actor Vin Diesel in the Hollywood film Fast & Furious. In the game, this Lowrider car can perform some really interesting moves with the use of its hydraulics and can be customized to look largely impressive both on the exterior and interior.

3) Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom

Rockstar Games seemingly combined the Chevrolet Chevelle and the Oldsmobile Cutlass to design the Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom. Converting the Sabre Turbo to the Turbo Custom costs $490,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works. It has a wide range of customization options that can really enhance its overall appearance.

The vehicle's bouncing is rather balanced and can be controlled fairly easily, even by beginners. In addition to its Lowrider abilities, the Sabre Turbo Custom's top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) makes it useful in races as well as for completing missions.

2) Declasse Voodoo Custom

The Declasse Voodoo Custom is the perfect definition of what a Lowrider should look like. It is based on the Chevy Impala and, once again, can be obtained by converting the standard Voodoo, which has also been featured in games like GTA Vice City, at Benny's Original Motorworks for $420,000.

Since it isn't too expensive, players won't need GTA Online money glitches to afford it. After the installation of hydraulics, the Voodoo Custom can bounce really high, which is a feature players look for in Lowriders. While that can sometimes damage its front end, it also makes it one of the most fun cars to use in the game.

1) Declasse Tornado Custom

The Chevrolet Bel Air-inspired Declasse Tornado Custom is easily one of the best-looking Lowriders in the game. The cost of converting the Tornado Custom from the standard Tornado is just $375,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works. It can bounce really high without compromising on balance.

The vehicle also features some of the best customization options in its category. The Tornado Custom looks somewhat like Grand Theft Auto Vice City's Oceanic.

