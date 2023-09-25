Earlier this year, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Design Director, Scott Butchard, revealed Rockstar Games' plans to release updates for the title throughout 2023. One of these updates looks like a Halloween Event that could possibly drop sometime in October's latter half. Interestingly, the details of this event were data mined shortly after the San Andreas Mercenaries update's launch in June 2023.

It appears that players might get a brand-new car based on the Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham, new Freemode events, and some Halloween-themed collectibles. For those interested in learning more about this update, here's a closer look at the GTA Online Halloween Event 2023 leaked content so far.

Ghost Hunt, Albany Brigham, and other leaked GTA Online Halloween Event 2023 content

The main attraction of this year's Halloween Event in GTA Online seems to be a Ghost Hunt. Players might be tasked with capturing pictures of 10 ghost apparitions that will spawn at different locations between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM (in-game time), as per data miner WildBrick142.

While the first nine apparitions don't appear as anything remarkable, the 10th could be that of Johnny Klebitz, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4's DLC episode, The Lost and Damned, who was brutally murdered by Trevor Phillips early on in GTA 5's story mode.

In the video uploaded by the data miner on X (formerly Twitter), we can hear Johnny's quotes from his encounter with Trevor, along with an eerie soundtrack, which is a neat detail. WildBrick142 also states that the reward for taking pictures of all 10 apparitions is a livery for the Albany Brigham, a new Muscle Car.

The Brigham will seemingly be listed on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and cost $1,499,000. Hence, some players might resort to GTA Online money glitches to afford it.

In addition to the Ghost Hunt, Rockstar might introduce an event wherein players could have to take out possessed animals, along with an alien abduction scenario, a video of which was uploaded on X by @Lucas7yoshi_RS.

What's interesting is that these events and the new car are apparently not the end of content related to 2023's Halloween Event, as players could get new masks and clothing items as well.

That said, all of this content is subject to change since Rockstar Games' official announcement is pending. While the details have been data mined from San Andreas Mercenaries' files, any changes before release are not entirely out of the question.

Besides the Halloween Event, fans are looking forward to October in hopes of a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement. Rockstar has preferred this month for announcing games off late, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Although the gaming studio hasn't given any indication as such, many believe that the GTA 6 release date could be revealed in the near future.

