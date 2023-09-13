5 things to do after beating GTA 5 story mode

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 way back in 2013, and the title is set to turn 10 years old in a few days. This version was a complete game-changer for the franchise for many reasons among which, the most prominent highlights are three playable protagonists and the biggest map ever. However, it was the highly interactive online mode that gathered the most amount of attention and became the biggest reason for the title's longevity.

While previous games in the series lacked such a comprehensive multiplayer mode, there were many things to do after beating the campaign. That said, the post-game of Rockstar's 2013 release provides a good balance of both online and offline activities. For those interested, here are five things you can do in GTA 5 after beating its story mode.

Strangers and Freaks and 4 other things to do after beating GTA 5 story mode

1) Replay missions

GTA 5 has a fairly lengthy story mode full of enthralling missions. Interestingly, many of them, most notably heists, can be completed in a variety of ways. After beating the entire campaign, players can go back and experience things from an alternative perspective by employing a different approach.

The easiest way of doing this is via the title's pause menu. Under the "Game" tab, click on "Replay Mission" and pick one from the list. You can also strive to fulfill the additional objectives of each mission to secure a gold rank in each upon completion.

2) Complete Strangers and Freaks

Strangers and Freaks are a set of side missions in GTA 5. They are different for each of the three protagonists, and are a fun way of grinding to improve your stats in the game during or even after beating its story mode. You can meet some really intriguing characters like Trevor's mother, an unhinged paparazzo, and even a Sasquatch by taking on these missions.

Needless to say, completing Strangers and Freaks is vital for anyone aiming for 100% completion. These missions are marked on the map and can be started by visiting the icon's location. They can also be replayed at will via the pause menu.

3) Hunt for Easter eggs

Easter eggs are one of the most integral parts of Grand Theft Auto titles. Rockstar Games loves to litter the map with them; some of these refer to previous entries in the series, whereas others take a dig a real-life scenarios. Luckily, Grand Theft Auto 5 has countless Easter Eggs, and you can spend hours discovering them.

Besides looking for Easter eggs, you can also try solving mysteries, the most infamous of which is the Mount Chiliad mural. Several compelling theories have been presented over the years, but there is still no concrete answer about what it exactly means. That said, the developer might solve the mystery during GTA 5's 10th anniversary celebrations.

4) Try mods

Mods have the potential to give a new life to any game. They range from simple character model swaps to brand-new in-game assets. In fact, some mods can even alter the map by renovating or adding new sections. There are a plethora of mods for GTA 5 available on the internet, and most are free to download.

Apart from the aforementioned categories, there are mods that can enhance the game's somewhat dated graphics, add more missions, and even introduce new features. In a nutshell, they make the current title more exciting to play while you wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) Try GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode is undoubtedly the biggest reason for its unrivaled success and longevity. Rockstar Games regularly updates the popular multiplayer mode by adding new vehicles, businesses, DLC missions, and more.

At this point, there are tons of things to do in Grand Theft Auto Online, like making money via GTA Online money glitches. It is arguably the best thing to do after beating Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode.

