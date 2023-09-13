GTA 6 leaked $150 price and 750 GB file size: Everything you should know

Despite the rumors floating online, no credible leaks prove that GTA 6 will cost $150 and be 750 GB in file size. Common sense would indicate that such baseless assumptions would be false from the get-go, yet such rumors kept circulating. Rockstar Games has never confirmed GTA 6's price or file size. In fact, they have never even confirmed the next Grand Theft Auto game's name.

All people have seen are some leaks. While the video leaks appear to be legitimate, rumors about the title costing $150 or being 750 GB in file size are unfounded.

Why rumors of GTA 6 costing $150 and being 750 GB in file size started to spread online

Expand Tweet

On September 5, 2023, Niche Gamer made an article about GTA 6 costing $150 on release. It is vital to mention that no proof was listed there. That article merely states:

"Rockstar's upcoming game is rumored to cost $150 dollars, and may have cost the company over $2 billion."

The $2 billion estimate likely comes from the person who hacked Rockstar Games and leaked the videos early. Outside of that, there is no definitive proof to back this claim. The Tweet had over 5 million views, spreading like wildfire to across the Internet.

Some websites would report the rumors as simply that: Rumors. However, others started to treat them like legitimate leaks. It can be fun to speculate about what it would be like if the game did cost $150, but just know that there is no credible proof of this claim.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, the rumors of GTA 6 having a file size of 750 GB are rather absurd. This leak wasn't as popular as the $150 one, yet it still went viral in the gaming community. Keep in mind that no game till now has had such a massive file size before.

There are titles over 100 GB, but something being approximately 750 GB seems unrealistic at this point in time. Many gamers want the next Grand Theft Auto game to be legendary, yet one has to keep their expectations in check. Remember that 750 GB would be a little bit over the PS5's internal storage space.

A single game taking up all that space is not feasible, especially if Rockstar Games wants people to actually buy the title.

Other GTA 6-related news

Some gamers think that Rockstar will announce the next game around the 10th anniverary of GTA 5, but there is no proof of that happening (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released on September 17, 2013, and its 10th anniversary is approaching. Grand Theft Auto Online will feature a weekly update dedicated to it. Sadly, there haven't been any datamines suggesting that the next Grand Theft Auto game will be revealed there.

Don't expect any news about GTA 6 to avoid disappointment. Gamers often believe that Rockstar Games will announce it, and then nothing happens, leading to minor outrage online.

Although there may not be any credible news for this game, one can still enjoy older titles in the meantime. For example, some players may enjoy abusing GTA Online money glitches to get the cash they need to buy whatever they want.

Poll : Would you pay $150 for GTA 6 if it was 750 GB big? Yes No 6 votes