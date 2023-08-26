5 of the best sci-fi mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

There is still no official news about when the sequel to GTA 5 will be released. Fans have never had to wait so long between two Grand Theft Auto titles, so they are now often on the lookout for a fresh experience. While they can surely try other titles, they may not even have to do so since certain community members have come up with highly creative mods that completely change the way this game is meant to be played.

If you love sci-fi, you will be happy to know that you can incorporate some of its characteristic elements into GTA through mods. While some are original concepts, others are inspired by movies and other entertainment media belonging to this genre. For those interested, here is a ranked list of five of the best sci-fi mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Cyberpunk Delorean DMC-12 and 4 other best sci-fi mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

5) Sci-Fi Hover Bike

Flying vehicles commonly seen in sci-fi media, and this GTA 5 mod incorporates them into the game. The Sci-Fi Hover Bike mod introduces a futuristic hover bike, which doesn't exactly fly like the Oppressor MK II but its invisible wheels make it look like it's hovering.

The Sci-Fi Hover Bike is a single-seater machine of destruction as it includes Machine Guns and Homing Missiles, a rocket boost, and a glider. This modded bike is also extremely detailed as it features an animated exhaust, speed dials, lights, and damage effects.

4) Cyberpunk Delorean DMC-12

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly anticipated games for a long time. Although it didn't perform as expected, it does have some interesting elements. Inspired by the same, Akkariin created a mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 named Cyberpunk Delorean DMC-12.

This mod adds a Cyberpunk-themed Delorean DMC-12 to the game that can fly, features weapons, and has many other abilities. Interestingly, a car inspired by the Delorean DMC-12 is also available in GTA Online, named Imponte Deluxo. With this mod, players can now enjoy a similar ride in the offline mode.

3) Homelander V1 from THE BOYS W/ Cloth Physics

Created by The Darth Knight, Homelander V1 from THE BOYS W/ Cloth Physics is one of the most fun sci-fi GTA 5 mods ever. It brings the anti-hero, Homelander, from the popular Amazon Prime series, The Boys, into the game along with all of his abilities.

Players can fly at great speed, throw away objects like they are made of paper, and even shoot laser beams from the character's eyes to destroy anything within seconds. Interestingly, they can also grab NPCs just as they can in GTA Vice City Stories during combat.

2) Alien Invasion 1.0

Alien Invasion 1.0 is one of the best mods to enjoy while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6. Aliens are arguably the most popular sci-fi characters, and Alien Invasion 1.0 brings an army of them to Los Santos. Created by ModMaverickX and released in June 2023, this mod puts players up against extra-terrestrial forces trying to invade the planet.

They can be taken out using weapons available in the game but will put up a good fight. How players deal with these aliens is completely up to them in this chaotic yet incredibly fun mod.

1) GrandCyberPunk

GrandCybperPunk, created by OlegTemple, is the best sci-fi mod for GTA 5 in 2023. The ambitious project completely changes the look and feel of Rockstar Games' 2013 release. While the Cyberpunk Delorean DMC-12 mod added just a car inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, this one transforms Los Santos into a futuristic utopia.

The city is comparable to Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, full of neon signs and ultra-modern architecture whose beauty is best detected once the sun sets. After nearly 10 years of playing in the same map, GrandCyberPunk provides something very unique and fresh.

