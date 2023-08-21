5 of the best GTA 5 mods to add more missions, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 introduced fans to three charismatic protagonists, Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Phillips. These lead characters had some very interesting missions individually as well as collectively. Once players were done with the story mode, they shifted to the game's online mode where they could play brand-new missions and challenges.

However, it has almost been 10 years since the game's release, and most users are often on the lookout for a fresh experience. While Rockstar adds new missions through DLC updates, players can also add new quests via mods. So, here is a ranked list of five of the best GTA 5 mods to add more missions.

The Cayo Perico Heist in SP and 4 more of the best GTA 5 mods to add more missions, ranked

5) Zombies

The Zombies mod introduces a zombie survival mode in Grand Theft Auto 5. You initially have very limited ammunition and will have to survive against a horde of zombie NPCs. It is pretty easy to install, and the mission can be started and stopped at the click of a button.

Players can also customize some of its features and set keybinds if they wish to by tinkering with the mod files. Although quite fun to play, it is not as extensive as some of the others on this list.

4) Alien War

Crashed UFO in the mission zone (Image via gta5-mods.com)

From a frozen alien in North Yankton to multiple UFOs, extraterrestrial life has been heavily integrated into Grand Theft Auto 5. Rockstar Games hasn't introduced missions involving aliens yet, but players can do that with the help of mods. The Alien War mod, created by andre500, adds a new mission to the game that features an all-out war against outer space beings.

Upon pressing the button N on the keyboard, you will get transported to a UFO crash site. The mission can then be started by pressing the J key. All aliens can be killed using regular weapons. Firearms and health kits are also available as pickups in the missions zone.

3) GTA 4 Vigilante Missions

Vigilante missions are one of the oldest features of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Players often complain about their absence in GTA 5, but it doesn't seem like they will be added either in the story or the online mode anytime soon. Fortunately, the GTA 4 Vigilante Missions mod can fix this issue to a great extent.

You can pick a mission type from two available categories, Most Wanted Criminals and Other Crimes. While the former tasks one with capturing well-known real or fictional criminals, the latter involves tackling a variety of criminal activities.

2) Heists DLC - Story Mode Expansion Pack

The Heists DLC - Story Mode Expansion Pack adds multiple heists and new missions to the offline mode. It is essentially the offline version of the DLC update, which introduced heists to GTA Online.

The mod description states that it includes a total of 49 missions, but you will have to enable the MPMaps mod before playing any of them. Despite being last updated in December 2022, it is still one of the best mods for adding new missions that can be enjoyed while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist in SP

As its name suggests, The Cayo Perico Heist in SP mod adds one of GTA Online's best money makers to the story mode. While it adds just one heist, the introduction of a new area in the form of Cayo Perico Island is an added bonus.

Just like the online mode, the heist features five setup jobs and a finale. You can also choose to bring along three NPC associates to help with the mission.

The Cayo Perico Heist in SP mod was originally released in 2021 and received its latest update in August 2023.

Apart from completing heists in the online mode, players can also make money using GTA Online money glitches.

Poll : Have you modded GTA 5 or any other game before? Yes No 0 votes