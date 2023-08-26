5 of the best GTA Online cars that can double-clutch in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's car mechanics might not be as realistic as its predecessor's, but they allow in-game vehicles to perform many interesting maneuvers. A good example of this is double-clutching, an ability that lets a car go much faster than its usual limit. This technique requires a little practice to master, but once you get a hang of it, you can get the best out of your rides.

Even though double-clutching isn't possible with every car in the game, there are quite a few to choose from. With that said, let's take a look at five of the best cars that can double-clutch in GTA Online in 2023.

Declasse Mamba and 4 of the best cars that can double-clutch in GTA Online in 2023

1) Dinka Jester Classic

The Dinka Jester Classic is Rockstar Games' iteration of the Toyota Supra JZA80 Mk IV. It has five gears, a Rear-Wheel-Drive layout, and a powerful engine, allowing it to hit an impressive top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h.

Its acceleration is rated 80.00 out of 100 on Rockstar's official website, and it can go even faster with double-clutching, making it an ideal choice for multiplayer races.

Interestingly, the Jester Classic is one of the Fast & Furious cars in GTA Online and can be made pretty screen-accurate via liveries and respraying. This car is also easy on the pocket as it costs just $790,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website.

2) Declasse Mamba

The Declasse Mamba is one of the oldest cars in GTA Online and has been a great choice for double-clutching among car enthusiasts. At Mamba's core is a V8 engine, and its acceleration has a better score than the Jester Classic. Its top speed is a tad bit slower at 117.00 mph or 188.29 km/h, but that shouldn't be too much of a problem with double-clutching.

This car also performs well in the looks department because of its elegant design based on the Shelby Cobra (AC Cobra). The Declasse Mamba is available on Legendary Motorsport and has a price tag of $995,000.

3) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

The Annis Elegy Retro Custom is a rather unique vehicle as it isn't available on any GTA Online website. You can only acquire it by purchasing the Elegy RH8 first and customizing it into the Retro Custom at Benny's Original Motor Works for an additional $904,000.

In terms of speed, the Elegy Retro Custom can go at 115.25 mph or 185.48 km/h. Since this car features an All-Wheel-Drive layout, the technique of performing a double-clutch with it is slightly different but efficient nonetheless.

The Nissan Skyline GT-R is the inspiration for this ride, and it also appeared in Rockstar Games' 2004 release, GTA San Andreas.

4) Invetero Coquette Classic

The Invetero Coquette Classic debuted way back in the summer of 2014. Since then, several cars have been added to the game as part of a DLC or a GTA Online weekly update. That said, this automobile is still a great pick for double-clutching in 2023 and is available on Legendary Motorsport for $665,000.

It is a powerful car based on the Chevrolet Corvette C2 and capable of performing really well because of its highly rated acceleration and top speed of 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h. The Coquette Classic is available in the story mode as well.

5) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Bravado Banshee 900R is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. It has an excellent top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h and an acceleration rating of 86.88 on Rockstar's official website. Therefore, you can turn it into a beast by executing a double-clutch.

Banshee 900R's aerodynamic design is a combination of the Hennessey Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7, and the Aston Martin DB9. Just like the Elegy Retro Custom, this car can be acquired by first getting the standard Banshee for $105,000 and customizing it into this variant for $565,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works.

