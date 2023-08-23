Top 5 fast and furious cars in GTA Online in 2023

Both the Fast and Furious movie franchise and Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online have one thing in common: fast and stylish cars. Since most cars in the game are based on real-life vehicles, the two entertainment media share an incredible number of rides. Fast and Furious fans can fill their garages in GTA Online with these cars and even customize them to look as screen-accurate as possible.

Needless to say, they must have a significant amount of money in the game to afford and modify these vehicles. With that said, let's take a look at the top five Fast and Furious cars in GTA Online in 2023.

Elegy Retro Custom and 4 other top Fast and Furious cars in GTA Online in 2023

5) Willard Faction

The Willard Faction is one of the many Muscle Cars in GTA Online and is based on the Buick Regal. This car was driven by Dominic Toretto during a high-stakes gas tanker heist sequence in Fast and Furious 4. Fortunately, Willard Faction's affordable $36,000 price tag at Benny's Original Motor Works makes it incredibly easy to attain.

Players can even render it screen-accurate with minimal modifications from Los Santos Customs. Sadly, its performance isn't much to write home about as it features a slow top speed of just 110.75 mph or 178.23 km/h.

4) Declasse Sabre Turbo

The Fast and Furious movies feature a lot of racing scenes, among them is a street race from Fast and Furious 4. In that scene, Dominic Toretto is seen driving a Chevrolet Chevelle and executing a remarkable wheelie with it. Those interested in having that car in GTA Online can buy the Declasse Sabre Turbo.

It is incredibly affordable, having a price tag of just $15,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works and in fact, can even be stolen from the streets of Los Santos. However, it has average acceleration and a base top speed of 110.75 mph or 178.23 km/h in the game.

3) Imponte Beater Dukes

The Imponte Beater Dukes is based on another one of Dominic's cars in the Fast and Furious franchise, the 1970 Dodge Charger. This car is very impressive to look at, both in the movie and in GTA Online, and can hit a top speed of 112.50 mph or 181.05 km/h.

The Beater Dukes is available for purchase on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $378,000. To make it screen-accurate, players will have to apply a few modifications including the Triple Intake Bug Catcher on its hood. Interestingly, the standard Imponte Dukes has also appeared in GTA 4 and might make a comeback in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

The Annis Elegy Retro Custom has a lot of factors that make it worth buying in GTA Online. To Fast and Furious fans, this car is even more desirable since it resembles Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline from 2 Fast 2 Furious. Through customization, it can be made to look identical to the car in the film, while maintaining a decent performance with a 115.25 mph or 185.48 km/h top speed.

That being said, it cannot be acquired directly in the game. To get the Annis Elegy Retro Custom, players will first have to purchase the Elegy RH8 and customize it at Benny's Original Motor Works for an additional $904,000.

1) Dinka Jester Classic

Dinka Jester Classic is Rockstar Games' iteration of the Toyota Supra JZA80. Most fans must remember Paul Walker's iconic orange Toyota Supra racing against a Ferrari in the first movie of the franchise.

The Jester Classic gives fans all the options to recreate that ride in the game. It is available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $790,000 and can be equipped with a livery that is fairly movie-accurate.

The Jester Classic is also impressive in terms of performance, boasting a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h and acceleration rated 80.00 out of 100 on Rockstar's official website.

