5 best muscle cars in GTA Online (July 2023)

GTA Online is home to an incredible variety of vehicles, with some of the most popular ones belonging to this title's Muscle Cars category. Rockstar Games, in what came as a surprise to some fans, removed many automobiles in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, in the same patch, two new Muscle Cars made their debuts. At the time of writing, there are a total of 77 cars in this category.

Many of these offer a great combination of performance and good looks, and players are unlikely to regret purchasing them. With that in mind, here is a list of the five best Muscle Cars in GTA Online in July 2023.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective.

Bravado Buffalo STX and 4 other great Muscle Cars in GTA Online (July 2023)

1) Bravado Buffalo EVX

GTA Online's latest inclusion in its Muscle Cars category is the Bravado Buffalo EVX. It was added in the first weekly update following the release of San Andreas Mercenaries and has emerged as a top vehicle in its class.

It is inspired by the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT and features a base top speed of 119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h. However, players on next-generation consoles can improve that to 144.80 mph or 233.03 km/h by installing HSW Performance Upgrades.

Additionally, the Buffalo EVX is incredibly explosive resistant and can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades. This car's cost on the Legendary Motorsport website is $2,140,000, which although a bit expensive, is justified by its features.

2) Future Shock Declasse Impaler

The Future Shock Declasse Impaler perfectly defines a GTA Online Muscle Car. It boasts an intimidating look, which is based on the Buick from Death Race, a Hollywood movie. This ride has a solid build and doesn't compromise on speed either, thanks to its blazing fast top speed of 130.00 mph or 209.21 km/h.

This Impaler also features a Rocket Boost and can be equipped with a variety of weapons such as Body Spikes, Scoops, rusted or clean 0.50 Cal Mounted Machine Gun, and Proximity Mines at additional costs.

Although not as great as the Buffalo EVX, this automobile offers good resistance against explosives and can be purchased for $1,209,500 via the Arena War website.

3) Bravado Buffalo STX

While the original Bravado Buffalo was removed in this title's San Andreas Mercenaries update, its variants can still be purchased in GTA Online. One of them is the Bravado Buffalo STX, which is a mighty impressive Muscle Car.

It can hit an excellent top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h and is capable of withstanding 11 Homing Missle attacks, three RPG or Grenade hits, and nine Explosive Rounds when its armor is completely upgraded. Moreover, it also features bulletproof windows by default.

This is also an Imani Tech vehicle that allows the installation of a Missile Lock-On Jammer, Remote-Control Unit, and extra Armor Plating. Players can purchase this car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $2,150,000 or its Trade Price of $1,612,500.

4) Imponte Ruiner 2000

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 is Rockstar Games' version of KITT, the Pontiac Trans AM from the hit 80s TV show Knight Rider. Although not quite as advanced as its inspiration, this in-game vehicle features its own set of unique abilities, such as a deployable parachute and power hop.

It also has rocket launchers as well as machine guns and can hit a decent top speed of 119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h. While its windows are not bulletproof, players can equip it with bullet-resistant tires.

Those interested in the Imponte Ruiner 2000 can buy it for $3,750,000 or its Trade Price of $2,812,500 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

5) Bravado Greenwood

Inspired by the fourth-gen Dodge Monaco, the Bravado Greenwood doesn't seem like an impressive ride at first glance. However, it is one of the most affordable Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online, priced at $1,465,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. This car can also be bought for its Trade Price of $1,098,750 as well.

In terms of performance, it can achieve an above-average top speed of 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h. Upon complete armor upgradation, Bravado Greenwood can absorb 11 Homing Missiles, three RPG and Grenades, and nine Explosive Rounds. Hence, it is a good choice for players on a budget.