Top 5 Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

Only a few of all the cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online are classified as Imani Tech vehicles. These can be fitted with upgrades like Missile Lock-On Jammers, extra Armor Plating, and Remote-Control technology from the Agency Workshop. Interestingly, the recent San Andreas Mercenaries update has increased the number of such models in the game.

Since the special upgrades are the same for all vehicles, the only differentiating factor remains their performance and abilities. In that regard, here is a ranked list of the five best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Bravado Buffalo STX and 4 other top Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update, ranked

5) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibaitsu MonstroCiti is one of the new vehicles added to GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is an Off-Road SUV based on the 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W), and features great traction and maneuverability. The vehicle also has decent acceleration and a base top speed of 109.75 mph or 176.63 km/h.

However, players can enhance these statistics by applying HSW Performance upgrades. These help the SUV in hitting an improved top speed of 135.75 mph or 218.47 km/h. Although the MonstroCiti is a formidable vehicle, players will have to invest quite a bit to get the best out of it. Hence, it lands at the fifth spot on this list.

4) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is a weaponized sports car whose design is inspired by the Aston Martin Victor. It is incredibly fast and offers tons of features. The vehicle's in-game top speed has been recorded as 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h. That is faster than the MonstroCiti's base top speed and only a bit slower than its HSW speed.

However, the Dewbauchee Champion is far more durable and can withstand 11 Homing Missiles, nine Explosive Rounds, and three Grenade, RPG or Sticky Bomb attacks. To get this Imani Tech vehicle, players will have to pay $3,750,000 or a Trade Price of $2,812,500 on Legendary Motorsport.

3) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is an armored muscle car that is inspired by the Dodge Charger's 2015 variant. It is quite similar to the Dewbauchee Champion and can withstand multiple explosive hits. The vehicle also has bullet resistant windows on all sides, and can be equipped with countermeasures and deployable mines along with Imani Tech upgrades.

Additionally, the Buffalo STX is faster than the Champion at 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h, and is also much cheaper. It only costs $2,150,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos and has a Trade Price of $1,612,500.

2) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was a part of the wave of new vehicles that were added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is an armored sports car whose design is inspired by the Ferrari Roma, and it can hit an excellent top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h.

Furthermore, players can increase the Stinger TT's base top speed to 168.00 mph or 271.17 km/h by installing HSW Performance upgrades. Unfortunately, its handling is not the best in the game. To get the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online, players need to pay $2,380,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

1) Ocelot Virtue

GTA Online's Ocelot Virtue is an electric super car whose sleek and aerodynamic design is based on the Lotus Evija. It makes minimal sound while moving and can go as fast as 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. This vehicle is also among the fastest accelerating models in the game and handles extremely well.

In terms of durability, it can survive 11 Homing Missile, Grenade, and Sticky Bomb hits, and a whopping 27 Explosive Rounds. One of the best aspects of the Ocelot Virtue is that it can be obtained for free. For this, players must complete all The Last Dose missions in GTA Online.

