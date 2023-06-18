Why the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a must-buy car in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

Players are constantly looking out for the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online updates as they tend to introduce exciting new cars. The San Andreas Mercenaries update has done just that, adding several new vehicles to the game. However, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT has probably garnered the most attention of them all. It is a brand-new sports car that has many features.

Although it is somewhat expensive, there are many reasons to consider purchasing it. Let's look at why the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a must-buy in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Reasons why the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a must-buy in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is an armored sports car with its design inspired by the Ferrari Roma. It looks stylish and has an ultra-modern look, with its wide front end, curves, and futuristic headlights based on the Ferrari Purosangue.

It can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,380,000. While the price is high, the Stinger TT has several features that make it a must-buy with the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Listed below are the ratings for the vehicle as per Rockstar Games' official website. These scores have been assigned out of 100:

Speed - 86.92

- 86.92 Acceleration - 99.50

- 99.50 Brakes - 32.67

- 32.67 Handling - 79.29

- 79.29 Overall - 74.59

As expected from sports cars, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT boasts an excellent top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h and has rapid acceleration, making it one of the fastest in the game.

Additionally, those on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can improve upon the aforementioned statistics. As the Stinger TT qualifies for HSW Performance Upgrades, players can increase its top speed to a whopping 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h.

However, one aspect where there is room for improvement is braking. Fortunately, the brakes can also be upgraded. Additionally, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, being an Imani Tech car in GTA Online, can be fitted with upgrades like a Missile Lock-On Jammer and Extra Armor Plating.

There is also the option to turn this car into a Remote-Controlled vehicle. All of this can be achieved via customization at the Agency workshop.

Such utility is seldom seen in cars within this price range, making it somewhat of a bargain. Furthermore, there are several new ways to make money in GTA Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, so price should not be a major issue.

Players can stock up their in-game bank accounts and acquire the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Poll : Do you have enough money to buy the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT? Yes No 0 votes