Rockstar Games released the San Andreas Mercenaries update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, it gives users access to new missions, fast cars, and combat aircraft. However, there is a little difference between the things available on different platforms.

This is because of GTA + bonuses limited to the new-gen consoles. Nevertheless, a lot of fresh content is still available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Here is everything new for PS4 and Xbox One in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Everything new for PS4 and Xbox One players in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One get six brand new Contact missions and three Freemode missions known as Project Overthrow and LSA Operations, respectively.

Project Overthrow consists of the San Andreas Mercenaries update's storyline missions, while the latter contains independent tasks to make additional money.

PS4 and Xbox One players also get access to the all-new Operations Terminal for the Mammoth Avenger, which costs $1,450,000 and is required to start both Project Overthrow and LSA Operations.

Additionally, the all-new Mammoth Avenger Thruster is available for $750,000, which gets stored inside the aircraft and can be requested at any time.

Besides missions, players on the last-gen consoles can now buy the following new cars from various in-game websites:

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT - It is an Imani Tech Sports Car that can hit an excellent top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h. Furthermore, it can be rigged with HSW Performance upgrades. Stinger TT costs $2,380,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website

- It is an Imani Tech Sports Car that can hit an excellent top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h. Furthermore, it can be rigged with HSW Performance upgrades. Stinger TT costs $2,380,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website Maibatsu MonstroCiti - An Imani Tech Off-Road car with a top speed of 109.75 mph or 176.63 that also qualifies for HSW upgrades. This vehicle costs $1,485,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

- An Imani Tech Off-Road car with a top speed of 109.75 mph or 176.63 that also qualifies for HSW upgrades. This vehicle costs $1,485,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Declasse Walton L35 - Another Off-Road car clocking in at 105.25 mph or 169.38 km/h, priced at $1,670,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

- Another Off-Road car clocking in at 105.25 mph or 169.38 km/h, priced at $1,670,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Vapid Ratel - A futuristic Off-Road car having excellent acceleration and a top speed of 113.00 mph or 181.86 km/h. Those interested can buy it for $1,873,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

- A futuristic Off-Road car having excellent acceleration and a top speed of 113.00 mph or 181.86 km/h. Those interested can buy it for $1,873,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Vapid Clique Wagon - A retro-looking Muscle Car with interesting customization options, priced at $1,205,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Along with the aforementioned cars, PS4 and Xbox One players also get the new Mammoth F-160 Raiju and the Streamer216 in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Both are weaponized planes and cost $6,855,000 and $2,238,000, respectively. However, a Trade Price of $5,141,250 is available for the F-160, which gets unlocked by completing the Project Overthrow mission On Parade.

Finally, PS4 and Xbox One players can access a range of Hangar upgrades. These include new source and sell missions and the option to remotely source cargo upon payment of $25,000.

They can also start Flight School challenges from inside the Hangar now and buy the new Tactical SMG from the Gun Van.

Additionally, quality-of-life upgrades like Custom Description tags, rank requirement removals for purchasing armor and completing Daily Objectives, and the ability to reclaim all vehicles from Mors Mutual at once have also been added for players on last-gen consoles.

