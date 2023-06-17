5 biggest improvements made in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

Players were treated to brand new campaign missions and vehicles after the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, Rockstar Games also implemented numerous changes that vastly improved the game's overall experience. They were announced well before the update's release, which excited fans.

While all of the changes made are important in some way, a few were extremely necessary to make the gameplay smoother. Here are the five most significant GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update improvements.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Hangar upgrades and 4 more biggest improvements made in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Claim all cars at once from Mors Mutual

Players who have one or more of their personal vehicles destroyed can reclaim them for a price from Mors Mutual Insurance. Before the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, this process would take very long if multiple vehicles had to be claimed. This was because players could only get back one car at a time.

However, players can get all their vehicles back at once by paying a collective fee. This can be done by selecting the "Claim All" option after calling Mors Mutual Insurance from the in-game phone. Furthermore, players will not be charged for claiming a vehicle destroyed during Contact missions.

2) Hangar Upgrades

The Hangar has two purposes in the game. The first is to store aircraft, and the other is to run the Air Freight Cargo business. The business works on the simple principle of sourcing and selling crates for profit via Sell missions. These missions involve the use of planes and helicopters.

However, after the new GTA Online update, players can select whether they want these missions to be air-based or land-based. This helps those who are much more comfortable with using land-based vehicles. Additionally, players can find Rooster McCraw in the Hangar and ask him to source crates for a fee of $25,000.

3) The Mammoth Avenger can now be stored in a Hangar

Despite the Mammoth Avenger being an aircraft, players could not keep it inside a Hangar. Hence, they had to spend extra money on a Facility to be able to purchase and store the weaponized plane. This is no longer required.

Players of GTA Online can now store and customize their owned Mammoth Avenger inside a Hangar. Interestingly, the Avenger can also be stored without owning a Hangar or the Facility in the game. This saves a lot of money for those who want to fly the aircraft or play the San Andreas Mercenaries missions.

4) Madrazo Dispatch Services can be played solo

Madrazo Dispatch Services are a set of assassination missions ordered by notorious drug lord Marin Madrazo. They are fun to play and have varied scenarios for players to earn between $33,000 and $40,000. However, they mandatorily required more than one player.

Fortunately, players can complete all Madrazo Dispatch missions solo after GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update. While this was a minor gripe, it is a significant improvement since the game has recently become more solo-friendly, offering players more income opportunities.

5) Custom Description Tags

Locating a specific vehicle was earlier a big problem for those who owned multiple vehicles and garages. However, adding Custom Description Tags has streamlined this process quite a bit. These tags appear at the bottom of the garage drop list once the Mechanic is called.

Players must call their Mechanic and press the "Add Garage Info" button to add a Custom Description Tag to a garage. This button is prompted on the bottom right corner of the screen. There is also the option to edit a created Description Tag.

