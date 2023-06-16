5 most profitable businesses in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online San Andreas Mercenaries update kicked off on June 13, 2023. Since then, the game has seen the introduction of several gameplay tweaks, new vehicles and numerous other things. That said, the update has also changed the resupplying feature of the Hangar business, which has made it a little easier to operate.

Businesses are the primary source of income for players in the game besides Freemode activities. Hence, the best approach is to invest in the most profitable options. That said, here are GTA Online's five most profitable businesses after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Acid Lab and 4 other most profitable businesses in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Hangar

The Hangar business involves stealing crates and selling them for a profit. Its resupplying and selling missions, known as Air Freight Cargo missions, utilize several aircraft, making them quite fun to complete.

After the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, players can task Rooster McCraw with sourcing crates instead. He can be found inside the Hangar and charges $25,000 for the job. As of this writing, players can make between $4,470,000 and $5,070,000 from this business.

These are the purchasable Hangars in the game:

Fort Zancudo A2 - $3,250,000

- $3,250,000 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 - $2,650,000

- $2,650,000 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3479 - $2,085,000

- $2,085,000 LSIA Hangar 1 - $1,525,000

- $1,525,000 LSIA Hangar A17 - $1,200,000

2) Acid Lab

Acid Lab is the newest business in the game and was added with the Los Santos Drug Wars update in December 2022. To start this venture, players can complete all six First Dose missions or buy the MTL Brickade 6x6 for $1,450,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

Once acquired, players can buy supplies for up to $60,000 or get them via resupply missions. These missions usually take place in Blaine County, so they can use some of the fastest cars in GTA Online to get there quickly. Once Acid is manufactured and a complete batch is sold, players can earn up to $300,000.

3) Nightclub

GTA Online Nightclub is one of the easiest businesses to run in the game. After purchasing a desirable property, players only need to complete the setup missions and do Nightclub Management missions regularly. If the club's popularity is maintained at a high level, gamers can earn up to $60,000 hourly with minimal effort.

Another aspect of the Nightclub is its Warehouse. It has seven departments, and players can hire technicians for five of them. Each raises varying profits ranging between $5,400 and $13,500 hourly, which collectively amounts to a sizeable income.

4) Arcade

The Arcade is another great way to passively generate income, quite like the Nightclub. Once this business is set up, players can make up to $5,000 hourly without completing any challenging tasks. While this isn't much, they can invest in the Arcade's Master Control Terminal, allowing its user to manage many of their owned businesses from one place.

Additionally, the Arcade is required for the Diamond Casino Heist, from which players can make millions. Hence, it is a great business to invest in after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

5) Bunker

Bunkers are used for manufacturing and selling weapons in GTA Online. Setting one up is pretty similar to any other in-game business. Players must hire staff, source raw materials, and then sell the final product to make about $52,000 every hour. They can also install various upgrades for the betterment of their Bunkers.

Before starting a selling mission, gamers can choose where to sell. That said, selling in Los Santos instead of Blaine County is always more profitable. Hence, choosing a Bunker close to the city is better to avoid traveling large distances using vehicles in GTA Online.

