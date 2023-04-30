GTA Online Nightclub guide for beginners: How to earn maximum money from it?

The Nightclub is one of the most unique businesses one can operate in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. The logic is simple: the higher the footfall, the higher the money to be made. Players can purchase one of the following Nightclubs from the in-game Maze Bank Foreclosures website:

Del Perro - $1,645,000

Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000

Strawberry - $1,525,000

LSIA - $1,135,000

Mission Row - $1,440,000

La Mesa - $1,500,000

Cypress Flats - $1,370,000

West Vinewood - $1,700,000

Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000

Elysian Island - $1,080,000

However, how well a nightclub can function depends on a few factors. To assist beginners with this, here’s how to earn maximum money from a GTA Online Nightclub.

GTA Online beginners guide: How to make maximum money from a Nightclub

When you purchase a Nightclub in GTA Online, you will be tasked with a few setup missions. While they are relatively easy to complete, choosing the best nightclub location further simplifies these missions. Downtown Vinewood and West Vinewood properties are the best Nightclub locations in GTA Online.

While there is no difference in the generated income, the placement of these clubs on the map helps finish setup missions quickly. Once the setup missions are done, you must engage in Nightclub Management missions. Completing these increases your nightclub's popularity and sets its money-making wheel in motion.

Every time you enter your nightclub, a small popularity meter will pop up in the bottom right corner of the screen. You can trigger a Nightclub Management mission by ringing-up Tony Prince whenever the club's popularity decreases. Besides these missions, doing the following also helps with nightclub popularity:

Hire a new DJ - costs between $10,000 to $100,000

- costs between $10,000 to $100,000 Purchase the Staff Upgrade - Nightclub popularity drains slower

To install any upgrades or hire new DJs, use the computer in the nightclub office. Every real-life hour, a nightclub can generate up to $60,000. This money can be collected from the nightclub office safe with a maximum capacity of $250,000.

However, to earn maximum money with a nightclub, you will have to use its warehouse as well.

Everything to know about the Nightclub Warehouse

Warehouse Management page (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The Nightclub Warehouse in GTA Online functions pretty similar to any other illegal business. You will have to hire a Warehouse Technician to work in any one of its seven fields.

A maximum of five technicians can be hired; hence, utilizing the highest profiting options is best. Here is a list of all of them with their hourly profit margins:

Cargo and Shipments - $8,570

- $8,570 Sporting Goods - $7500

- $7500 South American Imports - $13,500

- $13,500 Pharmaceutical Research - $11,500

- $11,500 Organic Produce - $6,075

- $6,075 Printing and Copying - $5,400

- $5,400 Cash Creation - $9,450

Unfortunately, to operate in any of the aforementioned fields, owning a corresponding business in GTA Online is mandatory.

Cargo and Shipments - Special Cargo Warehouse

- Special Cargo Warehouse Sporting Goods - Bunker

- Bunker South American Imports - Cocaine Lockup

- Cocaine Lockup Pharmaceutical Research - Meth Lab

- Meth Lab Organic Produce - Weed Farm

- Weed Farm Printing and Copyin g - Document Forgery Office

g - Document Forgery Office Cash Creation - Counterfeit Cash Factory

The hired technicians bring in goods that can be sold later for a profit. To maximize the selling amount, install the Storage Upgrade to store more goods in your warehouse.

Sell Goods page (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The goods can either be sold separately or all at once. It is best to complete Sell missions in private sessions to avoid interference from other players. Tony Prince also charges 10% of the total amount; however, his cut is capped at $100,000. Thus, selling at a very high amount will leave you with the maximum amount of money.

