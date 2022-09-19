How to start Deliver VIP mission in GTA Online Nightclubs

In GTA Online, players can pursue a variety of criminal jobs. However, in most cases, one will need to be a CEO or MC President to establish a criminal organization and sell goods to make some serious GTA$.

As a CEO, one can buy supplementary businesses in GTA Online, which unlocks new missions, vehicles, and ultimately more ways to make money. To purchase or customize Nightclubs, Bunkers, Hangars, Facilities, Arcades, and Auto Shops, being a CEO or an MC President is mandatory.

However, becoming a CEO and being a VIP are two different things. The latter requires one to acquire an office right away. In this article, gamers will learn how to become a VIP and start Nightclub's Deliver VIP mission.

Being VIP in GTA Online's Nightclub helps take up Deliver VIP mission

In GTA Online, you can register as a VIP without spending any money, but the bank account should have at least $50,000 ($1,000,000, ideally). The registration process involves these steps:

Open the in-game Interaction Menu

Scroll down and select “SecuroServ”

Select “Register as a VIP”

Enter your organization's name

Hit Enter to register as a VIP.

In any given GTA Online session, one's VIP status lasts for four hours in Freemode play, which includes time spent doing jobs or heists. After that, players go through a 12-hour cooldown period before they can become VIPs again.

In an online session, there can only be a maximum of six VIPs. This means that if a player joins a session with six of them, the gamer cannot be a VIP until one of their timers runs out.

Deliver VIP

Since the Criminal Enterprises DLC update, two Nightclub Management missions that can be triggered from inside the establishment have been added. In Deliver VIP, gamers can find a specific individual drunk and passed out somewhere in the Nightclub. The location could be the VIP lounge, in a closet behind the bar upstairs, or in the player's office.

Interacting with the VIP patron will mark the start of the mission. Once it begins, the player is spawned outside the Nightclub in a limo. The gamer must take the VIP to a hospital.

Driving too fast or crashing the car will increase the "VIP spooked" bar. If this bar gets full, the VIP will leave the limo and get killed in an accident instantly. This means that the mission has failed.

On the other hand, on safe delivery of the VIP, the Nightclub's reputation goes up. Moreover, players get to befriend the important patron.

How to undertake VIP Jobs

To begin doing VIP work, open the Interaction Menu, then under SecuroServ, select VIP/CEO Work and choose any of the available missions.

Examples of VIP work in GTA Online Freemode:

Asset Recovery (can be done solo) - Steal a vehicle wanted by the police and deliver it to the marked drop-off point.

Executive Deathmatch (requires two players at least) - Head-to-head deathmatch

Executive Search (requires two players at least) - As an executive, hide in an area away from others while being unmarked on the radar. Or search for the hidden executive before the given time runs out.

Hostile Takeover (can be done solo) - Breach a secured area, steal a document, and deliver it to the marked drop-off point.

Piracy Prevention (requires two players at least) - Defend the yacht from other organizations.

Sightseer (can be done solo) - Track down and collect three packages across the state.

GTA Online has a lot of content to offer and can keep players engaged. These examples are just some things players can do as VIPs.

