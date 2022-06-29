How to register as VIP in GTA Online (PC, PS4, & Xbox One)

Organizations are a great choice if players want a more active revenue than heists in GTA Online. It allows them to construct a criminal organization within the game and perform various tasks while using other users as their bodyguards or associates to assist them in completing those tasks.

All of this comes later since the first phase for gamers in GTA Online is to become VIPs or CEOs of their companies. Many individuals go for VIP because becoming the latter requires lots of time and resources to complete assignments.

Additionally, being a VIP is the greatest option if they want to rapidly make a substantial amount of money.

Becoming VIP in GTA Online

PC

The following are the steps gamers need to follow to become a VIP in GTA Online on PC:

Before moving forward with this process, players must have more than $50,000 in their bank accounts. They should fulfill this condition to become VIPs. After that, users need to open the interaction menu in GTA Online. The default button is the "m" key on PCs. They have to scroll down to the SecuroServe option from the interaction menu, which will appear on the left side of the screen. They may use their arrow keys to move. Following that, readers can choose SecuroServe. They must choose the "Register as VIP" option from a new menu that appears to become a VIP and have the ability to give their own organization a name.

PS4/PS5

Becoming VIPs in the PS4/PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto Online is almost identical, and the only difference is the buttons players use to access the VIP tab. They can follow the following steps to become one:

Again, users will need $50,000 in their bank account to become VIPs. They have to open the interaction menu in GTA Online, and the default button on PS4/PS5 is long-pressing the touchpad. Gamers should see the interaction menu on the screen's left side. They may scroll down to the SecuroServe option using their D-pad. Select the SecuroServe option. Then choose the 'Register as VIP' option, and after doing that, individuals can successfully become VIPs.

Xbox One/ Xbox Series S|X

Finally, for Xbox consoles, the steps are also the same, and players will need to follow the same steps again, be it with different controls. Here's what they have to do:

Users should have $50,000 in their bank accounts. They must open the interaction menu, which can be done by pressing the view button. The interaction menu should pop up on the left side, and gamers may now scroll down to the SecuroServe option. They can use their D-pad. Individuals can select the SecuroServe option. Choose the 'Register as VIP' option.

Things to keep in mind while being VIPs in GTA Online

Players can employ and dismiss others as associates or bodyguards. These characters then work for the VIP and help them bring money for the business.

The name of the newly established organization is set to "An Organization" upon registration. Since VIP status is transient, only CEOs have the authority to designate a permanent organization name.

Users are thus limited to a four-hour VIP stay every session. After registering, participants will need another $50,000 in their bank accounts if they wish to change their organization's name.

The fact that there can only be six VIPs per gaming session is another significant factor for gamers to keep in mind.

Benefits of being VIPs in GTA Online

Being a VIP is a fantastic substitute for becoming a CEO because the latter calls for players to own offices, which may be expensive, especially if they are strapped for funds. Additionally, users who desire to become CEOs subsequently can do so while they are VIPs.

The ability to easily summon vehicles to their location is one of the most well-liked abilities VIP status provides. As a result, Freemode sessions are much more convenient and simplified.

Gamers can also complete dedicated VIP missions, which are helpful ways to earn money and RP.

Note: Parts of this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions.

