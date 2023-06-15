Top 5 fastest cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update (Fully upgraded)

GTA Online got five new cars in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, so it's worth checking out which the fastest ones are. Unsurprisingly, anything with HSW modifications will end up being very fast, yet the most fascinating part is just how insanely quick the number one spot is on this list. Based on Broughy1322's data, this update introduced the new fastest land-based vehicle.

This article will cover the new cars' top speed when they're fully upgraded. Only the fastest versions of an automobile will be listed here to avoid redundancy. Note that lap time is a metric used for evaluating a vehicle's efficiency in races; this article only focuses on top speeds.

Note: This list only includes the five automobiles introduced at the start of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

These are the five fastest cars in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update at launch

5) Clique Wagon

A Clique Wagon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 91 mph

Starting this San Andreas Mercenaries list is a very disappointing car. A top speed of 91 mph is painfully slow in modern GTA Online, which is quite evident because the Clique Wagon is ranked 71st in the Muscle vehicle class. It's not like this vehicle has amazing handling or acceleration, either. The only value here is its design, and that's specifically for those who enjoy this car's classic aesthetic.

Just keep in mind that its default price is $1,205,000, which is a high bargain for this vehicle's lousy performance.

4) Walton L35

A Walton L35 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 105.3 mph

Up next is an unremarkable off-road vehicle known as the Walton L35. It's not bad for its class, yet a top speed of 105.3 mph is nothing special, either. GTA Online players need to pay $1,670,000 if they want to get this car.

This ride is based on the 1991-1993 models of the Chevrolet S-10. It's primarily designed to be used to overcome the harsh countryside. Players who usually stay in the city won't get much value out of it, but those that like to explore the world map might find this vehicle fun.

3) Ratel

A Ratel (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 113 mph

Another off-road car to discuss here is the Ratel. This one is good for its class, and anybody who enjoys the Trophy Truck will likely appreciate this new vehicle. Similarly, gamers who don't meddle with off-road automobiles much should know that the Ratel controls very well in the countryside and is a fun, albeit expensive ($1,873,000) option to purchase.

Cars introduced with San Andreas Mercenaries' launch that are faster than this one have HSW modifications.

2) HSW MonstroCiti

A MonstroCiti (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 135.8 mph

Note that the non-HSW version of this car only has a top speed of 109.8 mph, which is still solid. Nonetheless, a top speed of 135.8 mph when the MonstroCiti has its HSW upgrades is amazing for an off-road vehicle in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. In fact, this vehicle is now ranked in first place for its class based on Broughy1322's data in GTA Online.

GTA+ members can get this car for free. Non-subscribers would have to pay $1,485,000 to get its base model before paying extra for the HSW modifications and other upgrades they want.

1) HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT

An Itali GTO Stinger TT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 168.5 mph

The new fastest car in GTA Online as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update is the HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT. A top speed of 168.5 mph is absolutely massive! For reference, the previous record holder pre-San Andreas Mercenaries was the HSW Vigero ZX, which had a top speed of 157.5 mph.

Anybody seeking to dominate Sports races in GTA Online will love the HSW Itali GTO Stinger TT. This car handles phenomenally, accelerates excellently, and its top speed is completely unmatched in GTA Online. The non-HSW version of this car is also very fast, as it can go up to 132 mph.

It would be hard to imagine any automobile beating the 168.5 mph milestone any time soon.

Poll : 0 votes