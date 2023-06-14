More drip feed vehicles coming to GTA Online as part of San Andreas Mercenaries, according to leaks

GTA Online players who weren't satisfied with the San Andreas Mercenaries update's vehicles should know that more sweet rides will be drip-fed down the line. Thankfully, several leaks already showcase everything that will be released in the future. As far as new content goes, a helicopter, two bicycles, and four more cars are scheduled to debut in the future.

Their names and prices will be listed below. Note that any content seen in leaks is subject to change. That said, it is possible that the rumored content discussed in this article will stay the same. The list of all new vehicles will be provided in the next section.

All leaked vehicles for GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

Here is a list of drip-feed vehicles planned to be released sometime later in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries:

Bravado Buffalo EVX: $2,140,000

$2,140,000 Penaud La Coureuse: $1,990,000

$1,990,000 Bravado Hotring Hellfire: $1,810,000

$1,810,000 Albany Brigham: $1,499,000

$1,499,000 Inductor: $50,000

$50,000 Junk Energy Inductor: $50,000

$50,000 Buckingham Weaponized Conada: $3,385,000

The Bravado Buffalo EVX and Penaud La Coureuse have HSW modifications that will make these cars more expensive than they seem at first glance. These two automobiles also possess Imani Tech. Note that Broughy1322 is yet to release these new automobiles, bicycles, and the sole helicopter's top speeds.

The two Inductors are electric bicycles, which is a first in GTA Online. They have been confirmed to have a Kers Boost. On a related note, these two cycles are also the most expensive in their class.

Here is where you can find every new vehicle that will be drip-fed later on in the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Legendary Motorsport: Bravado Buffalo EVX and Penaud La Coureuse

Bravado Buffalo EVX and Penaud La Coureuse Southern San Andreas Super Autos: Albany Brigham and Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Albany Brigham and Bravado Hotring Hellfire Warstock Cache & Carry: Weaponized Conada

Weaponized Conada Pedal and Metal: Inductor and Junky Energy Inductor

GTA Online's new leaks also imply the order for when certain cars will be released. For example, the Bravado Buffalo EVX will come out before the Penaud La Coureuse since these in-game websites show off featured vehicles from newest to oldest.

That would also mean the Bravado Hotring Hellfire should be released before the Albany Brigham.

Related leaks

floorball @Fluuffball

First completion awards the Junk Energy Racing Suit

#GTAOnline Junk Energy Bicycle Time TrialsFirst completion awards the Junk Energy Racing Suit Junk Energy Bicycle Time TrialsFirst completion awards the Junk Energy Racing Suit#GTAOnline https://t.co/04XmGg8fPg

The Junk Energy Inductor will be used in Junk Energy Bicycle Time Trials. Like other Time Trials in GTA Online, players must make it to the end by the par time. Completing it for the first time will award gamers with the Junk Energy Racing Suit. The datamine above also shows how players could get paid $52,000 for completing this new Time Trial.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142 The reward for taking all 10 photos is a special livery for the Brigham The reward for taking all 10 photos is a special livery for the Brigham https://t.co/0lwJnn7EUJ

The next related leak involves the Albany Brigham. In the 2023 version of the Halloween Event is an activity where GTA Online players can photograph ten ghosts, one of which includes Johnny Klebitz. Gamers get money and RP for snapshotting each specter, with the reward for obtaining all ten photos being a unique livery for the Albany Brigham.

That livery can be seen in the above tweet, which looks similar to the iconic Ghost Hunters car, except GTA Online's Ghosts Exposed is labeled here.

That's it for all the new San Andreas Mercenaries vehicles that have been leaked thus far. Their exact release dates are yet to be determined.

