Halloween event leaked ahead of launch in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries drip feed

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries DLC just came out, and dataminers have already discovered 2023's Halloween event. Everything leaked thus far regarding it is subject to change. It's worth noting that previously rumored content for this expansion has made it to the final product without seeing much change, so the same could theoretically happen with 2023's Halloween event, too. Relevant videos of the datamined content will be provided in this article.

There are several parts of the Halloween event for 2023 leaked already. For example, the inclusion will feature a Ghost Hunt collectible sub-event, where players need to photograph apparations. Another leaked activity will involve possessed animals, which makes more sense in the context of the datamines as shown below.

Everything leaked about GTA Online's Halloween 2023 event from the San Andreas Mercenaries datamines

All possible animals you can encounter below

GTA Online players normally can never see animals loitering in the overworld, which makes this Halloween event quite different than usual. The boar shown in the datamine above appears to try and attack the player. Here is a list of animals that can apparently get possessed in the Halloween 2023 event:

Boar

Coyote

Deer

Cougar

Pug

Their models have all been leaked to be a light shade of brown with red eyes similar to the boar shown in floorball's clip above. After the possessed animal is defeated, it disappears in a puff of smoke, leaving some dust behind.

Ghost Hunt collectible

-Between 8PM and 6AM, a ghost will spawn at a different location each hour.

-There are 10 ghosts that need to be photographed.

-Only after taking a photo of all 9 ghosts a special ghost will spawn (spoiler @ 0:29 in video!) to complete the set...

Another big part of the Halloween 2023 event in GTA Online that was datamined for the San Andreas Mercenaries update is Ghost Hunts. This collectible involves players taking a snapshot of ten ghosts between 8 pm and 6 am. Most amusingly, the ghost of Johnny Klebitz is the special tenth ghost that players can take a photo of during this event.

Snapshotting all ten ghosts will give players a livery for the Brigham, as pictured above. Ghosts Exposed is the organization that sets GTA Online players up with this spooky task. Their text message is also visible in the tweet above.

Taking a photo of a ghost will provide players with money and RP.

Other Halloween content

Unsurprisingly, there are some new clothes and costumes associated with the spooky festivities this year. Some of the leaked clothes can be seen in the above tweet. Content that's not shown in this post but has been revealed in the Halloween event's datamines includes masks on the following subjects:

Two Calavera

A witch

A werewolf

It is yet to be revealed how players can get all these items.

Music scores for the 2023 event have also been leaked. Moreover, several props have also been unveiled, as evident in the following tweet.

GTA Online's Halloween 2023 event is expected to be launched sometime in October of this year. The content discussed here (outside of clothes the player can own) is expected to be temporary and will likely disappear after the festivities are over. Any player wishing to partake in this season's horrifying special event would have to do so before it's too late. However, the inclusion is still several months away.

San Andreas Mercenaries launched on June 13, 2023, which is also when most of the above leaks were released. More information on the event is expected to come out in the future, especially once October nearer.

