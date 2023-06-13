GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update 1.67 patch notes revealed

Rockstar Games recently released the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries patch notes. This is the 1.67 Version Update, and it's available on all platforms that still run this game. There are plenty of changes to the game, so this article will summarize the official update's patch notes, as provided by Rockstar Support.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries went live on June 13, 2023. It is the latest big update to this game in its nearly ten-year-long run thus far. The following Tweet will provide a link to the official patch notes. Otherwise, a summary of the important content will be provided below it.

Patch notes for GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (Update 1.67)

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport San Andreas Mercenaries (Title Update 1.67) is now available for Grand Theft Auto Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC support.rockstargames.com/articles/17500…

The first thing covered in the official GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update patch notes are Los Santos Angels, followed by some Avenger and Hangar changes:

Operations Terminal: You can purchase an Operations Terminal for your Avenger now. This Operations Terminal lets you do six Project Overthrow missions (for 1~4 player) and three LSA Operations missions.

You can purchase an Operations Terminal for your Avenger now. This Operations Terminal lets you do six Project Overthrow missions (for 1~4 player) and three LSA Operations missions. LSA Operations: Call Charlie Reed to get started on these Freemode missions.

Call Charlie Reed to get started on these Freemode missions. Mammoth Avenger changes: You no longer need to own a Facility to purchase this vehicle. The Avenger can be stored in a Hangar and get several new upgrades, such as machine guns, missiles, stealth module autopilot, and a missile lock-on jammer.

You no longer need to own a Facility to purchase this vehicle. The Avenger can be stored in a Hangar and get several new upgrades, such as machine guns, missiles, stealth module autopilot, and a missile lock-on jammer. Mammoth Avenger Thruster: The Thruster can now be placed inside the Avenger.

The Thruster can now be placed inside the Avenger. Hangar changes: New Source and Sell Cargo missions are now available. Rooster McGraw can source cargo for you, and you can do new Source Cargo Missions in Freemode by calling Ron. You can also pay to skip the setup mission for this business. An Mk II Weapon Workshop, fresh snacks, and some weapon pickups were also added in this update.

Here are the changes exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players:

Career Progress: It shows you challenges and rewards you for completing them. There are four tiers of challenges to go through.

It shows you challenges and rewards you for completing them. There are four tiers of challenges to go through. GTA+: The Vinewood Car Club allows subscribers to borrow and purchase some vehicles at a discount of 20% or higher. The selected cars will rotate from time to time. You can request to test-drive the rides from The Vinewood Car Club from the Interaction Menu.

PS4, Xbox One, and PC players do not have Career Progress or GTA+.

This is the promotional image used for San Andreas Mercenaries' new missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as other changes are concerned, here are the new vehicles:

Groti Itali GTO Stinger TT: Sports

Sports Maibatsu MonstroCiti: Off-Road

Off-Road Declasse Walton L35: Off-Road

Off-Road Vapid Ratel: Off-Road

Off-Road Vapid Clique Wagon: Muscle

Muscle F-160 Raiju: Plane

Plane Mammoth Streamer216: Plane

The Weeny Issi Rally, Toundra Panthere, Karin Hotring Everon, and Willard Eudora have also returned for players to purchase whenever they want. There is also a new weapon from the Gun Van known as the Tactical SMG. Male and female protagonists also get 160+ and 220+ clothes and accessories, respectively.

Men get two new hairstyles, while women get one in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries.

The F-160 Raiju might be a fan-favorite for many players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of the essential miscellaneous changes introduced in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update:

RC Bandito Time Trials: Five new Time Trials have been added, and this content now rotates daily rather than weekly.

Five new Time Trials have been added, and this content now rotates daily rather than weekly. Acid Lab: You can name Acid to increase Sell Value by 5%.

You can name Acid to increase Sell Value by 5%. Alternate Sprint: A new setting to toggle it has been added.

A new setting to toggle it has been added. Mors Mutual Insurance: All destroyed vehicles can be claimed at once.

All destroyed vehicles can be claimed at once. Taxi Work: Eudora and Classique Broadway can do Taxi Work if they have taxi liveries equipped.

Eudora and Classique Broadway can do Taxi Work if they have taxi liveries equipped. Custom Tags: You can add a description to garages to make it easy to identify where certain vehicles are when you call the Mechanic.

You can add a description to garages to make it easy to identify where certain vehicles are when you call the Mechanic. Register as a Boss: Merges Register as MC President and VIP/CEO.

Merges Register as MC President and VIP/CEO. Map blips: Properties only appear if you're close to them now.

Properties only appear if you're close to them now. Vehicle balancing: Hydra and P-996 Lazer have had their cannons adjusted.

Hydra and P-996 Lazer have had their cannons adjusted. Rank requirement removal: Body Armor and Daily Objectives no longer require specific Ranks.

Body Armor and Daily Objectives no longer require specific Ranks. Fewer phone calls: English Dave and Tom Connors won't call players while they're in the air.

English Dave and Tom Connors won't call players while they're in the air. Orbital Cannon: It cannot be reset or refunded instantly.

It cannot be reset or refunded instantly. Increased Payouts: Gerald's Last Play and A Superyacht Life pay 25% more. Collectibles and Events also pay more now.

Gerald's Last Play and A Superyacht Life pay 25% more. Collectibles and Events also pay more now. QR Code Sign In: You can scan a QR code to create an account on consoles from GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries onward.

Content Creator got a ton of new content in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries, such as:

Snow weather

Underwater Mine prop

Arena War props

Doubled enemy spawn points in Survival Creator

Numerous Deathmatch Creator additions, such as Win Bias, toggling music, and Health Drain

The latest update also did plenty of bug fixes across all platforms supporting GTA Online. Players can see all the latest changes by logging into the game and looking at what's new with the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

